Mexican capo wanted by the DEA is arrested in Mexico
Mexican capo who was wanted by the DEA is arrested. A chase breaks out in the state of Morelos. He is detained for extradition purposes.
Hours after the news was released that a Mexican capo wanted by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) was killed, the Attorney General of the Republic in Mexico shared the detention of Lorenzo “S”, according to Lopez Doriga.
The arrest of the dangerous drug trafficker occurred Morelos but no Mexican authority made it known. However, US agencies made the announcement hours later. Apparently his arrest was for extradition purposes, as happened with Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzman.
WHY IS HE WANTED IN THE US?
The leader of the Sinaloa Cartel is imprisoned in the United States, serving a sentence for offenses related to organized crime.
This is a great blow to organized crime in Mexico, since the man is accused heroin trafficking and other drug offenses. This person is wanted by a Federal Court in Illinois. However, it is unknown when he will be extradited.
SHOTS WERE FIRED DURING HIS ARREST
Federal agents were already carrying out intelligence work in the Jardines de Cuernavaca neighborhood, there they located the suspect and activated an arrest operation. However, the man resisted arrest and led police on a chase through the residential area.
At that moment the police mobilization began the subject fired at the officers, so they responded. After a short exchange of gunfire, they finally managed to arrest him and he immediately surrendered. Filed Under: Mexican capo DEA arrested
FIRST IMAGES OF THE ARREST
The news of the shooting and the police chase circulated quickly on social media. Some outlets reported that two people were injured in the operation, however, the authorities did not confirm this. On social media you can see photos of a van riddled with bullet holes.
After the arrest, the officers cordoned off the area and began the investigation, collecting evidence. The shooting caused panic among the residents who took shelter. Filed Under: Mexican capo DEA arrested
WHAT ELSE IS HE ACCUSED OF?
The media reported that the pursuit continued through the Chipitlán neighborhood. It was there that the ministerial federal police caught up with the suspect and there they filled out the arrest warrant for various crimes he is wanted for by the DEA authorities in the United States.
The suspect was also wanted for his probable participation in heroin trafficking and conspiracy in drug distribution. He is currently incarcerated and awaiting extradition to the United States.