Mexican capo wanted by the DEA is arrested in Mexico

Mexican capo who was wanted by the DEA is arrested.

A police chase breaks out in the state of Morelos.

He is detained for extradition purposes.

Hours after the news was released that a Mexican capo wanted by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) was killed, the Attorney General of the Republic in Mexico shared the detention of Lorenzo “S”, according to Lopez Doriga.

The arrest of the dangerous drug trafficker occurred Morelos but no Mexican authority made it known. However, US agencies made the announcement hours later. Apparently his arrest was for extradition purposes, as happened with Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzman.

WHY IS HE WANTED IN THE US?

The leader of the Sinaloa Cartel is imprisoned in the United States, serving a sentence for offenses related to organized crime. His wife, model Emma Coronel, is also in prison.

This is a great blow to organized crime in Mexico, since the man is accused heroin trafficking and other drug offenses. This person is wanted by a Federal Court in Illinois. However, it is unknown when he will be extradited.