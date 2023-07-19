Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Today » Mexican authorities find over 300 migrants being smuggled in cargo trucks

Mexican authorities find over 300 migrants being smuggled in cargo trucks

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
En dos eventos, el Instituto Nacional de Migración (INM) identificó este domingo a 303 migrantes extranjeros que eran transportados en cajas de camiones de carga tipo torton y un tractocamión. Los migrantes rescatados por las autoridades migratorias mexicanas dijeron ser originarios de Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Cuba y la India. De acuerdo con el organismo del Gobierno mexicano, una primera detención se dio en la carretera Orizaba-Puebla, en el centro del país, durante un operativo de verificación. Se le procedió a hacerle el alto al conductor del vehículo torton, el cual era acompañado de una camioneta de color blanco. “Al revisar la caja de carga fueron localizados 107 extranjeros provenientes de Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Cuba y Nicaragua, mismos que no pudieron acreditar su estancia regular en territorio nacional”, detalló el Instituto. Entre este grupo se encontró a 37 personas adultas, 20 menores de edad no acompañados y 21 familias integradas por 50 personas más. El INM precisó que los menores migrantes que carecían de acompañamiento y los núcleos familiares identificados fueron canalizados al Sistema para el Desarrollo Integral de la Familia (DIF). También se dio parte a la Procuraduría de la Defensa del Menor en Veracruz, en el sur de México, mientras que los adultos fueron llevados a oficinas migratorias para realizar los trámites migratorios correspondientes. En tanto, se procedió contra las seis personas que transportaban a los migrantes extranjeros en el camión torton y los custodios de la camioneta blanca fueron puestos a disposición de la Fiscalía General de la República en la entidad junto con los vehículos. En un segundo momento, las autoridades mexicanas detectaron un tractocamión mal estacionado en un camino cercano a Fortín de las Flores. Cuando se procedió a su inspección se encontró en su interior a 196 personas que refirieron ser extranjeras, quienes tampoco pudieron acreditar su estancia regular en el país. Tras la inspección migratoria y conteo correspondiente, el INM reveló que cinco adultos eran provenientes de Guatemala y otros cinco mayores de edad de la India. Otros 19 eran niñas, niños y adolescentes no acompañados y los restantes 167 estaban conformados en 70 grupos familiares. Todos estos migrantes también fueron canalizados al DIF, mientras que las personas mayores se condujeron a instalaciones del Instituto de Migración para efectuar trámites migratorios correspondientes. “En este caso no hubo personas detenidas”, detalló el INM, mientras que indicó que el tractocamión fue puesto a disposición de las autoridades mexicanas
  • Mexican authorities found over 300 migrants being smuggled in trucks.
  • They were discovered in two separate incidents.
  • Listen to the Mundo Narco podcast on Óyenos Audio for more stories of human trafficking.

Mundo Narco is a new podcast on MundoNow’s Óyenos Audio. It is hosted by Sé Luis Montenegro and Jesús Lemus Barajas, who have studied drug traffickers and their criminal networks for years.

TO LISTEN TO MUNDO NARCO CLICK ON THE IMAGE

TO LISTEN TO 'MUNDO NARCO' CLICK ON THE IMAGE
MundoNOW

Mexican authorities find over 300 migrants being smuggled in trucks

They find the worst

PHOTO: Shutterstock

On Sunday, the National Institute of Migration (INM) discovered 303 foreign migrants who were being transported in cargo trucks and a tractor-trailer. These individuals, originating from countries such as Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Cuba, and India, were rescued by Mexican immigration authorities.

The INM reported that the first arrest took place on the Orizaba-Puebla highway, located in the central region of Mexico, during a routine verification operation. The driver of the cargo truck, accompanied by a white van, was apprehended by authorities.

Where did the migrants come from?

Where did they come from?
PHOTO: Getty Images

The Institute stated that upon inspecting the cargo compartment, they discovered 107 foreign individuals from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Cuba, and Nicaragua who were unable to provide documentation proving they were in the country legally.

Among the group were 37 adults, 20 unaccompanied minors, and 21 families consisting of an additional 50 individuals. The INM clarified that unaccompanied migrant minors and the identified family units were referred to the System for the Integral Development of the Family (DIF).

How were the migrants discovered?

They find migrant trucks Mexico: How did they find out?
PHOTO: Shutterstock

The Office of the Attorney for the Defense of Minors in Veracruz, Southern Mexico, was informed about the situation. The adults were taken to immigration offices to undergo the necessary immigration procedures. Mexican authorities initially discovered a tractor-trailer improperly parked on a road near Fortín de las Flores, according to EFE.

Legal action was taken against the six individuals who were transporting the foreign migrants and the owners of the white van were handed over to the Attorney General’s Office in the region along with the vehicles. During the inspection, a total of 196 individuals who claimed to be foreigners were found inside the truck, and they were also unable to provide evidence of their legal status in the country.

The migrants are identified

They find migrants trucks Mexico: They identify the migrants
PHOTO: Shutterstock

The INM disclosed that five adults were from Guatemala and five adults were from India. There were also 19 unaccompanied children and adolescents among the migrants, and the remaining 167 individuals constituted 70 family groups.

All of these migrants were referred to the DIF, while the adults were taken to the Migration Institute facilities to complete the necessary immigration procedures. The INM clarified that there were no arrests in this case, and the truck was handed over to the Mexican authorities.

Etiquetas: , ,
Inmigration
Today
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories

The Rolling Stones mourn the loss of a friend and colleague
En dos eventos, el Instituto Nacional de Migración (INM) identificó este domingo a 303 migrantes extranjeros que eran transportados en cajas de camiones de carga tipo torton y un tractocamión. Los migrantes rescatados por las autoridades migratorias mexicanas dijeron ser originarios de Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Cuba y la India. De acuerdo con el organismo del Gobierno mexicano, una primera detención se dio en la carretera Orizaba-Puebla, en el centro del país, durante un operativo de verificación. Se le procedió a hacerle el alto al conductor del vehículo torton, el cual era acompañado de una camioneta de color blanco. “Al revisar la caja de carga fueron localizados 107 extranjeros provenientes de Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Cuba y Nicaragua, mismos que no pudieron acreditar su estancia regular en territorio nacional”, detalló el Instituto. Entre este grupo se encontró a 37 personas adultas, 20 menores de edad no acompañados y 21 familias integradas por 50 personas más. El INM precisó que los menores migrantes que carecían de acompañamiento y los núcleos familiares identificados fueron canalizados al Sistema para el Desarrollo Integral de la Familia (DIF). También se dio parte a la Procuraduría de la Defensa del Menor en Veracruz, en el sur de México, mientras que los adultos fueron llevados a oficinas migratorias para realizar los trámites migratorios correspondientes. En tanto, se procedió contra las seis personas que transportaban a los migrantes extranjeros en el camión torton y los custodios de la camioneta blanca fueron puestos a disposición de la Fiscalía General de la República en la entidad junto con los vehículos. En un segundo momento, las autoridades mexicanas detectaron un tractocamión mal estacionado en un camino cercano a Fortín de las Flores. Cuando se procedió a su inspección se encontró en su interior a 196 personas que refirieron ser extranjeras, quienes tampoco pudieron acreditar su estancia regular en el país. Tras la inspección migratoria y conteo correspondiente, el INM reveló que cinco adultos eran provenientes de Guatemala y otros cinco mayores de edad de la India. Otros 19 eran niñas, niños y adolescentes no acompañados y los restantes 167 estaban conformados en 70 grupos familiares. Todos estos migrantes también fueron canalizados al DIF, mientras que las personas mayores se condujeron a instalaciones del Instituto de Migración para efectuar trámites migratorios correspondientes. “En este caso no hubo personas detenidas”, detalló el INM, mientras que indicó que el tractocamión fue puesto a disposición de las autoridades mexicanas

Mexican authorities find over 300 migrants being smuggled in cargo trucks

The Killer Nurse, the case of María Jesús Moreno, The Black Widow of Spain

Verónica Dessio: The death of one of the women who participated in the first LGBT wedding in Argentina.

The Taylor Schabusiness Case: The Chilling Story of the Psychopathic Girlfriend and the Murder of Chad Thyrion