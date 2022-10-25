Sad news in show business.

Mexican star Evangelina Atala Aud has died.

“You will always live in my memories and my heart,” said her son, Juan Carlos Atala. Irreparable loss! Weeks after the deaths of the renowned actresses Anabel Gutierrez, Adriana Roel and Rosa de Castilla, sadly Mexican star Evangelina Atala Aud — better known as ‘Evanyelin’ — has joined them. She was born on December 23, 1930 in Puebla de los Angeles and was considered a great woman. Her son Juan Carlos Atala shared this news on Facebook last Thursday, October 20: “To all the family and friends, it pains me to report the recent death of my mother, Doña Evangelina Atala Aud.” People immediately showed their support. May she rest in peace. The Asociación Nacional de Actores confirms the death of Mexican star Evangelina Atala Aud The Asociación Nacional de Actores (ANDA) confirmed the Mexican star’s death on Instagram: “The Asociación Nacional de Actores deeply mourns the death of our colleague Evangelina Atala Aud, a member of our union. Our condolences to her family and friends. Rest in peace.” The Museo del Actor Mexicano had shared the news a few days ago on Twitter: “One of the last stars of Mexican film leaves us today. Evangelina Atala Aud, ‘Evanyelin’, (December 23, 1930, Puebla de los Ángeles, Puebla – October 20, 2022, Mexico City, Mexico). “If you ask me where the taste for music, art, dance, theater, history and culture comes from, I will always say that these two artists were my teachers, my grandparents, the patriarchs; Ricardo Martínez Casamayor and Evangelina Atala Aud,” said user Charlie Junk.

Fans say a last goodbye to Evanyelin Juan Carlos Atala, Evanyelin’s son reported that her funeral services will be held in a well-known funeral home in Mexico City. Hours later, he paid tribute to her at Casa Tlalpan: “Thank you! For your love, your understanding, your unconditional support, your caresses, your scolding, your laughter, your teachings, your spark, your ideas, your advice, your example of life… Thank you mom! You will always live in my memories and my heart.” The messages of support and farewell for the Mexican star were not long in coming: “Rest in peace, Mrs. Evangelina, God receive you in His Holy Glory.” “God send you a prompt resignation.” “May God Receive her in his Holy Glory! Hugs to heaven, beautiful aunt, and a big hug for you.” “Friend, we are still here and others are leaving, we have to recover soon to continue, a big hug.”

Evangelina Atala Aud “a memorable woman” Among the people who remembered Evangelina Atala Aud, the emotional words dedicated to her by a fan stand out: “I have very pleasant memories of the time I shared with the Martínez Atala family, a memorable, hardworking and enterprising woman. Her smile was contagious and her jokes made you laugh, without a doubt, she will live in our hearts, may she rest in peace and may she feel happy to share again with her dear son Hugo and her beloved husband.” Juan Carlos Atala replied that “they are already singing and dancing together” referring to his father, Ricardo Martínez Casamayor, who died several years ago, and who, together with his sisters, had a contract to give several shows at the Casino Sam Souci of Havana, Cuba, in December 1958.

Evangelina Atala Aud was active on Facebook At over 85 years old, Evangelina Atala Aud was active on her Facebook page, where she had only 43 friends and shared that she lived in Mexico City. It should be noted that she only uploaded her profile photo and another image in which she appears accompanied by her husband and three children. “Beautiful photo!!! Greetings and a big hug.” “What a nice photo!!!” “The good Uncle Ricardo and Aunt Eva and my three cousins ​​Hugo, Juan and Javier.” “Nice photo, how to forget Uncle Ricardo from so much that he scolded m , cousins.” “I love you, family,” can be read in the comments of this post shared on June 25, 2017.