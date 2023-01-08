Actor Jerry Velázquez tells his fans he’s gay.

He decided to break his silence and confirm suspicions.

He joins the list of actors who have revealed their sexual orientation.

Recently, the Mexican entertainment world got a big surprise. A popular actor decided to break his silence and confirm suspicions about his sexual orientation. Mexican actor Jerry Velázquez reveals that he is gay in an emotional video.

Recently, vlogger and actor Alan Estrada declared on social media that he is openly gay. This sparked hundreds of reactions and inspired others to come out. After the actor’s revelation, a close colleague made his own announcement.

Mexican actor Jerry Velázquez joins Alan Estrada in revealing he is gay

Jerry Velázquez, according to Publímetro, is a Yucatecan actor and singer who recently starred in the film Mi suegra me odia with actress Itatí Cantoral. He has also worked on several television projects.

In an emotional video posted on his verified Instagram account, Gerardo de Jesús Velázquez Molina, better known as Jerry Velázquez, broke his silence and opened up about his sexual orientation. He also wrote in the description: “We are a lot you’re not alone.”