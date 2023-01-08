Mexican actor Jerry Velázquez reveals that he is gay in an emotional video (VIDEO)
Recently, the Mexican entertainment world got a big surprise. A popular actor decided to break his silence and confirm suspicions about his sexual orientation. Mexican actor Jerry Velázquez reveals that he is gay in an emotional video.
Recently, vlogger and actor Alan Estrada declared on social media that he is openly gay. This sparked hundreds of reactions and inspired others to come out. After the actor’s revelation, a close colleague made his own announcement.
Mexican actor Jerry Velázquez joins Alan Estrada in revealing he is gay
Jerry Velázquez, according to Publímetro, is a Yucatecan actor and singer who recently starred in the film Mi suegra me odia with actress Itatí Cantoral. He has also worked on several television projects.
In an emotional video posted on his verified Instagram account, Gerardo de Jesús Velázquez Molina, better known as Jerry Velázquez, broke his silence and opened up about his sexual orientation. He also wrote in the description: “We are a lot you’re not alone.”
“I’m gay and it makes me very happy to say it”
“Hey, hi, I’ve been meaning to say this for a long time… I’m gay, and it makes me very happy to say it,“ began the 32-year-old actor in his, now popular, video where he was comfortable and happy to come out.
“I know it’s not a surprise, but I had been questioning myself for a long time because, despite the fact that I had been trying to make it clear as much as I could deliberately, I have never dared to say the words as they are,” continued the actor from the comedy show Me caigo de risa.
“I could not hold my boyfriend’s hand for fear people would do something to us”
Jerry quickly answered the question that he himself raised: “And it’s because I always felt protected by having the benefit of the doubt, because if I didn’t confirm that I’m gay, people who don’t know me couldn’t be sure,” he continued.
“This way I wouldn’t have to face their prejudices. I couldn’t hold my boyfriend’s hand for fear that people would do something to us,” he continued in the video that has over 50,000 ‘likes’ on Instagram.
Fellow actors applauded his bravery
After his emotional announcement, many friends and social media users expressed their support and applauded the courage shown by the Mexican actor, including Alan Estrada himself, who wrote to him: “We love you.”
Fellow actors like Fernanda Castillo, María León, Tiaré Escanda, Ana Serradilla and Regina Blandon also sent their messages of love to Jerry. Click here to see the video.