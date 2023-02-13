Meta has restored Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Trump was banned from the platforms after the Jan. 6 riots.

The former president launched his own social network.

Meta reinstates Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts after he was banned from both platforms in January 2021. Trump’s accounts were suspended after several posts he made before, during and after the Jan. 6 riots.

Meta reportedly announced last month that they were preparing to restore Trump’s accounts after a two-year ban. On February 9, Meta made it official that Trump can begin posting again.

On January 25 of this year, Meta announced its decision to reinstate Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. They explained that the suspension that began in January 2021 would be revoked in the coming weeks.

Meta also added that they would not allow the conduct that initiated the suspension in the first place. Therefore, they say they have put additional measures in place.