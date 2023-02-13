Search

Meta reinstates Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts

  • Meta has restored Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.
  • Trump was banned from the platforms after the Jan. 6 riots.
  • The former president launched his own social network.

Meta reinstates Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts after he was banned from both platforms in January 2021. Trump’s accounts were suspended after several posts he made before, during and after the Jan. 6 riots.

Meta reportedly announced last month that they were preparing to restore Trump’s accounts after a two-year ban. On February 9, Meta made it official that Trump can begin posting again.

Meta restores Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts

Meta announced in January that Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts would be reinstated
PHOTO

On January 25 of this year, Meta announced its decision to reinstate Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. They explained that the suspension that began in January 2021 would be revoked in the coming weeks.

Meta also added that they would not allow the conduct that initiated the suspension in the first place. Therefore, they say they have put additional measures in place.

So far Trump has not posted

On Thursday, February 9, Meta restored Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts
PHOTO Instagram

According to EFE, on Thursday, February 9, Meta officially restored Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts after his two-year ban from the networks. So far, the former president has not posted.

It is not known if the president will return to these platforms as he campaigns for the Republican presidential primaries or if he will stick to his own Truth Social social network.

Elon Musk had already reinstated Trump’s Twitter account

Elon Musk would have returned his Twitter account after the purchase of the company
PHOTO Twitter

Shortly after purchasing Twitter, Elon Musk announced he would restore Donald Trump’s account. However, since then the former president has not tweeted.

So far, Trump has decided to stay on his own social network, Truth Social, where he communicates with his followers about news such as the death of his faithful follower, influencer Diamond.

