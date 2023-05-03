Jared Leto caused a sensation at the Met Gala 2023.

Salma Hayek appeared dressed in a red Gucci gown.

The Met Gala 2023 was a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld. While actor Jared Leto caused a furor at the Met Gala 2023 on Monday night by showing up dressed as a cat, making everyone wonder who was under the mask, Mexican beauty Salma Hayek dazzled in a red leather corset gown with a tiered ruffled skirt, designed by the gala’s inspiration, Karl Lagerfeld for Gucci. “For you Karl,” Salma Hayek dedicated an Instagram post of her sexy outfit to Lagerfeld with a photo showcasing the gown in all its splendor. Salma Hayek dazzles in stunning red dress “The most beautiful Mexican in the world.” “Very pretty, many of us would like to look like this at that age, beautiful.” “She’s a goddess! Long live Mexico!” ” Superb, that color and dress suits her very well.” “And even with so much money, always kind Salma, I love her,” were some of the comments she received on the post.

Jared Leto goes all out in a cat costume For his part, Jared Leto, who is often one of the most flamboyant dressers at the gala, removed his enormous white cat costume to reveal a black outfit with a long cape and sequined shoulder pads. Celebrities who were on the red carpet immediately left their interviews and ran to take photos with him, among them was Salma Hayek, stunning in her red Gucci gown.

Leto wasn’t the only one dressed as a cat Jared Leto is not the only one who dressed up as a cat. Singer Doja Cat also embraced her inner feline with prosthetic makeup and a glittering white gown featuring a hood with cat ears. Both were references to Choupette, designer Karl Lagerfeld’s cat. It was rumored behind the scenes of the Met Gala that Choupette the cat himself would make an appearance at the tribute party to his creator.

Bad Bunny dressed in white Another star who captured the spotlight was Bad Bunny . He arrived separately from his new conquest, reality star and model Kendall Jenner. The Puerto Rican rapper wore an elegant, but backless, white suit and a chain with the letter J. “I don’t know if it’s me, but he has become unfriendly, I don’t know.” “A vain guy and people are dying for that, my God.” “How bad is that guy.” “ayyyyy Benito please! The arrogant are left without fans!” “Even if the monkey dresses in silk, he’s still a monkey,” were some of the comments that Bad Bunny has been receiving on Instagram.

The Met Gala 2o23 was dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld It’s the first Monday in May so welcome to Met Gala mania. The world’s biggest fashion charity event is dedicated this year to one of the world’s most prolific and controversial designers, the late Karl Lagerfeld , The Associated Press reported. How would the man of the hour, who died in 2019, feel about all this fuss? Lagerfeld was a student of history, but his eyes were always on the future. “Karl never wanted to have a flashback when he was alive. He felt that he was at a funeral. He pointed out that (Cristóbal) Balenciaga and (Coco) Chanel never had one when they were alive,” said William Middleton, who wrote the biography Paradise Now: The Extraordinary Life of Karl Lagerfeld .