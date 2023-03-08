Man have some thoughts that they don’t share

All the people have some kinky ideas

Learn what men want but dont share

You’ve got a great sex life with your man. Or, maybe you’ve got a ho-hum sex life with your man but are otherwise happy. Still, unless you are a retired porn star, your guy may not be getting everything he wants from you in bed. Maybe he’s shy about asking, or maybe he’s afraid you’ll think he’s a pervert! We ran an anonymous survey some of our male friends and readers, and here’s what they told us–6 things men want in bed but won’t ask for.

More blow jobs: Let’s face it, no man ever complained about getting too much oral sex. You may give him a blow job every now and then, or as a part of foreplay. But maybe you make it known that you’re only doing it because it’s expected of you. “It would be nice,” says Paul, who is in a LTR, “if my girlfriend offered to go down on me without me having to be ask or nudge her in that direction.” Oh, and trust me, he wants you to swallow, every time.

Dress to impress on the bed

More lingerie: He’d like you to make sexy time more of an event, and that means playing dress up. Sure, it’s a lot easier and more comfortable to come to bed in one of his old t-shirts, but truth is, he’d rather you come to bed looking like a Playboy centerfold. “I feel like it’s wrong of me to ask,” says Steve, who has been married for 10 years, “because I know she’s tired from work and the kids. But if she came to bed in some slutty lingerie and red lipstick once in a while, well…I sure wouldn’t complain.”

More aggression from you: “She is always waiting for me to make the first move,” says Darren, married with a kid. “I’d really love her to grab me in the middle of the night or better yet, to wake up to her giving me oral sex. That would put me in the mood right away!” Most guys don’t want to be the aggressors all the time, and they’d like their partners to be more forward when it comes to making the first move.