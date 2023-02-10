Memes of Miguel ‘El Piojo’ Herrera after he was ruled out as coach of the Mexican National Team
Miguel Herrera was ruled out as the new Mexican National Team coach. Memes of El Piojo begin to circulate online. Will Diego Cocca be the new coach?
- Miguel Herrera was ruled out as the new Mexican National Team coach.
- Memes of El Piojo begin to circulate online.
- Will Diego Cocca be the new Mexican National coach?
The fight for the position of Mexican National Team coach continues in the first weeks of February. There were several candidates who were vying for the job but the list was narrowed down to only three: Diego Cocca, Guillermo Almada and Miguel ‘El Piojo’ Herrera.
It should be remembered that the last coach for Mexico was Argentine Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, who was dismissed from his position after the team’s spectacular failure at the World Cup in Qatar. Since the Aztec team could not advance from the group stage, it was one of the of their worst losses.
Memes of Miguel ‘El Piojo’ Herrera appear online
On Wednesday afternoon, February 8, after a tweet from the Mexican journalist David Medrano where he announced that the new coach will not be Mexican, Miguel Herrera was completely ruled out. Then they announced that the current Tigres coach, Diego Cocca, won the position.
Immediately, several memes of Piojo Herrera began to circulate after the possibility of returning to lead Mexico, as he did at the 2014 World Cup, disappeared. It should be remembered that Cocca was Miguel’s substitute in the Tigres de Nuevo León team and now he takes away his opportunity to continue coaching again.
Miguel Herrera won’t be leading the Mexican National Team
On social media, hundreds of users took this situation about the Mexican coach as a joke, and began to make memes. In some images you can see Miguel Herrera looking upset after learning that Diego Cocca got the job.
The phrase on this post says: “El Piojo Herrera when hearing that Diego Cocca will be the coach of the National Team,” along with a photo of the characteristic expression of the former coach of América, when he defeated the Cruz Azul team in the 2013 final in a penalty shootout. Filed Under: Miguel ‘El Piojo’ Herrera Memes
He’s not Mexican?
More images began to circulate and there was even one where you can see journalist David Medrano’s tweet where he announces that, “The coach of the National Team WILL NOT BE A MEXICAN.” Internet users wasted no time and began to make memes featuring El Piojo.
One shows Herrera’s face with a fake mustache, pretending that he’s smoking. Above there is a phrase that says: “Piojo Herrera? What are you saying, pelotudo, I don’t know him.” The meme refers to the fact that he is supposedly not Mexican and continues aspiring to lead the Aztec team.
Netizens make fun of the El Piojo
Another meme shows the coach supposedly crying: “El Piojo” Herrera watching how Diego Cocca took the Tigres away from him and now he also took away the Mexican National Team,” says the post.
In another funny post, a person is about to sit in their chair, however, a man snatches the seat out from under him, causing the person to fall to the ground. Internet users say that they are Diego and Miguel in the fight for the much acclaimed position to be international coach.