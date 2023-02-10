Miguel Herrera was ruled out as the new Mexican National Team coach.

Memes of El Piojo begin to circulate online.

Will Diego Cocca be the new Mexican National coach?

The fight for the position of Mexican National Team coach continues in the first weeks of February. There were several candidates who were vying for the job but the list was narrowed down to only three: Diego Cocca, Guillermo Almada and Miguel ‘El Piojo’ Herrera.

It should be remembered that the last coach for Mexico was Argentine Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, who was dismissed from his position after the team’s spectacular failure at the World Cup in Qatar. Since the Aztec team could not advance from the group stage, it was one of the of their worst losses.

Memes of Miguel ‘El Piojo’ Herrera appear online

On Wednesday afternoon, February 8, after a tweet from the Mexican journalist David Medrano where he announced that the new coach will not be Mexican, Miguel Herrera was completely ruled out. Then they announced that the current Tigres coach, Diego Cocca, won the position.

Immediately, several memes of Piojo Herrera began to circulate after the possibility of returning to lead Mexico, as he did at the 2014 World Cup, disappeared. It should be remembered that Cocca was Miguel’s substitute in the Tigres de Nuevo León team and now he takes away his opportunity to continue coaching again.