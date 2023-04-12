Melissa Galindo accuses Kalimba of sexual abuse.

What is the relationship between the singers and where did they meet?

The accusations could put Kalimba behind bars.

Melissa Galindo accuses Kalimba of sexual abuse! Kalimba is facing a new scandal. In 2010 he was accused of raping a minor in Mexico. Thirteen years later, he faces another accusation, this time, from singer Mexican Melissa Galindo, former contestant on La Voz…México.

In March Galindo posted a video where she claimed to have been a victim of sexual abuse at the hands of the singer and member of ov7. A few days later, he issued a statement saying the accusations are false, and that he will take legal action for the alleged defamation.

Who is Melissa Galindo?

Melissa Galindo Lizarraga is a young Mexican singer born in of Sinaloa in 1989. She is known in Mexico for her appearing twice on La Voz…México, where she unsuccessfully tried to get past the initial rounds. She shared the stage with singers like Miguel Bosé and Laura Pausini.

With the recognition that La Voz…México gave her, Galindo enrolled in Televisa’s Centro de Educación Artística with the aim of becoming a TV actress and for some years she has worked in Mexican musical theater alongside figures such as Ivonne Montero, Agustin Arana and Omar Fierro. She has also opened for some artists, like Kalimba Marichal, whom she has accused of sexual assault.