Melissa Galindo accuses Kalimba of sexual abuse
Melissa Galindo accuses Kalimba of sexual abuse! Kalimba is facing a new scandal. In 2010 he was accused of raping a minor in Mexico. Thirteen years later, he faces another accusation, this time, from singer Mexican Melissa Galindo, former contestant on La Voz…México.
In March Galindo posted a video where she claimed to have been a victim of sexual abuse at the hands of the singer and member of ov7. A few days later, he issued a statement saying the accusations are false, and that he will take legal action for the alleged defamation.
Who is Melissa Galindo?
Melissa Galindo Lizarraga is a young Mexican singer born in of Sinaloa in 1989. She is known in Mexico for her appearing twice on La Voz…México, where she unsuccessfully tried to get past the initial rounds. She shared the stage with singers like Miguel Bosé and Laura Pausini.
With the recognition that La Voz…México gave her, Galindo enrolled in Televisa’s Centro de Educación Artística with the aim of becoming a TV actress and for some years she has worked in Mexican musical theater alongside figures such as Ivonne Montero, Agustin Arana and Omar Fierro. She has also opened for some artists, like Kalimba Marichal, whom she has accused of sexual assault.
Who is Kalimba Marichal?
Kalimba Marichal is a Mexican singer and member of the group ov7. He has been on the Mexican music scene for more than 30 years. His career began on Mexican television when he was barely two years old and, from there, he developed a talent for both acting and music. In the 2000s, he achieved great fame not only as a member of ov7, but also as a solo artist.
At that time, it seemed that Kalimba’s career was on the rise, with several hit singles, but an incident in 2010 was a major setback. In that year, a minor accused him of sexual abuse in Mexico and although the the charges were dropped due to lack of evidence, it hurt his career.
In March 2023, Kalimba’s career once again suffered an unexpected blow. On this occasion, Melissa Galindo made a formal complaint, saying Kalimba who touched her without her consent. She said she initially kept silent due to pressure from him and his team.
Melissa and Kalimba met when she was the opening act at one of his concerts and when they were in talks to produce a record together. The Mexican authorities are currently investigating her claims.
Kalimba defends himself
Kalimba Marichal issued a statement saying that he will bring a lawsuit against Melissa Galindo, since, he says her accusations are unfounded. “I am not going to allow my image to continue to be damaged in the way that they have done.”
Contrary to what one might think, Kalimba is confident that this is a good opportunity to clean up his image. We will have for the outcome of this new legal battle for the singer.