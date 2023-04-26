A medium reveals Julián Figueroa died peacefully.

She reveals what his son’s relationship with his family will be like now.

Will Julián Figueroa’s son forget him? Two weeks have elapsed since singer Julián Figueroa’s death. The only son of Maribel Guardia suffered a fatal heart attack at only 27 years old. His sudden death shocked Mexico. Now, Maribel Guardia has gradually returned to her regular activities such as working on a play. The actress looks a little better, as she has the support of her family and her grandson. Psychic Zulema Arroyo has some revelations about Julián’s death. Medium reveals that Julián Figueroa died peacefully Medium Zulema Arroyo was invited to appear on La Saga with host Adela Micha, where they talked about the death of Maribel Guardia’s son, Julián Figueroa. Although the 27-year-old’s cause of death has been confirmed, there’s still speculation surrounding his unexpected death. According to TV Notas, Zulema Arroyo doesn’t like to make direct contact with the deceased without a request being made beforehand. However this time she made an exception, due to the sudden death of such a young man.

Zulema Arroyo talks about the way Julián died Julián’s death unleashed a great wave of controversy and rumors. There was much speculation that he didn’t really die of a heart attack. “Many people have told me to talk about it, but to make a connection is not respectful at all,” she said. Making contact with a spirit can yield varied results, confirming how the person died, according to TV Notas. However, she said that Julián, having died in his sleep, died peacefully.

Medium reveals that Julián Figueroa died peacefully “The only thing I can say is that when you have one of these deaths that is considered peaceful, which is that you are sleeping, you don’t wake up and it’s a sudden heart failure, they are calm deaths, there is no pain or suffering and the transition is calm,” said the medium Zulema. She revealed the following about Maribel’s grandson: “He will have the nucleus of a grandmother who adores him, and a mother who is still alive, but is very strong, because there will be many moments that will be extremely difficult for him not having his father,” she told La Saga.

What will Julián’s son’s relationship with Maribel Guardia be like now? Zulema stressed that José Julian, the 5-year-old son of Julián will always remember him and that Julián could send signs that he cares for them from beyond. “Deaths are difficult, but he will always remember his father,” she said. “He will always give him signs and symbols that he is with him because my dad has always done it with me. On the other side they want to send us signs that they are with us,” said medium Zulema on La Saga.