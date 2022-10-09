McDonald’s launches Happy Meals for adults
McDonald's has good news for grown-ups. They've launched a Happy Meal for adults. The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box is a treat for adults.
TURN BACK THE CLOCK! In a new opportunity for fans of the most popular fast food restaurant, McDonald’s decided to give its customers a a nostalgic take on the classic Happy Meal. The restaurant announced that adults will now be able to purchase it at their nearest McDonald’s.
For a limited time, McDonald’s will offer a new experience to its customers. Every year, the restaurant launches something new, whether it’s a menu update or some kind of collaboration and this year is no different.
MCDONALD’S ADULT HAPPY MEAL
The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box will be available from October 3 to October 30. You can choose from the Big Mac Combo Meal or the 10-piece Chicken McNuggets Meal, The Sun reported. Both combos include the classic toy collectible.
The fast food chain announced a new menu item for adults. The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box plays on the traditional Happy Meal. It was even announced that it will not be very different from what we enjoyed as children, since it will even come with a limited edition toy, according to The Sun.
What toys can you expect inside?
The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box will include four collectible toys. These figures are related to the classic McDonald’s characters and the streetwear brand, Cactus Plant Flea Market, according to The Sun.
"The feeling of pure joy when you order a Happy Meal as a child is being reimagined with the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box for Adults to rekindle a new generation's love for our food and brand," McDonald's said in a press release.