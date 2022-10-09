McDonald’s launches Happy Meals for adults

McDonald’s has good news for grown-ups.

They’ve launched a Happy Meal for adults.

The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box is a treat for adults.

TURN BACK THE CLOCK! In a new opportunity for fans of the most popular fast food restaurant, McDonald’s decided to give its customers a a nostalgic take on the classic Happy Meal. The restaurant announced that adults will now be able to purchase it at their nearest McDonald’s.

For a limited time, McDonald’s will offer a new experience to its customers. Every year, the restaurant launches something new, whether it’s a menu update or some kind of collaboration and this year is no different.

MCDONALD’S ADULT HAPPY MEAL

The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box will be available from October 3 to October 30. You can choose from the Big Mac Combo Meal or the 10-piece Chicken McNuggets Meal, The Sun reported. Both combos include the classic toy collectible.

