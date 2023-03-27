Not just Walmart! McDonald’s closes 9 restaurants in New York

McDonald’s is closing nine locations in New York.

The restaurants were in service areas on the New York State Thruway.

What’s taking their place?

McDonald’s will be closing at least nine of its stores that were located in service areas on the New York State Thruway as they close for construction in anticipation of Shake Shack moving in.

McDonald’s has more than 36,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries, but now nine of its stores will close in the United States to make room for trendy rival Shake Shake. According to early reports, the changes came as the New York State Thruway committed to rebuilding 27 service areas.

Under the initiative, the Ramapo and Warners service areas were forced to close due to construction and McDonald’s is one of the businesses that will be affected.