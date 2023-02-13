Legal fight between ex-partners resurfaces.

Lupillo had congratulated Daisy for “beating” Mayeli.

Mayeli spoke to the media. The legal dispute between Mayeli Alonso and Daisy Cabral seems to have no end. After Lupillo’s ex was sued for breach of contract, Cabral also said that the businesswoman had a mansion and a lot of money, but did not want to pay her what she owed. Now Mayeli is tired of the lies that have been told about her and has come out to defend herself in a press conference accompanied by her lawyer. The ex-sister-in-law of Jenni Rivera is threatening to sue her ex partner for defamation. The lawsuit! The legal dispute began in 2019 when Daisy Cabral accused Mayeli Alonso of defamation and breach of contract. The businesswoman claimed that she gave her about $1.7 million for advertising on Instagram. However, Lupillo Rivera’s ex-wife maintained that she never received the money and that she did not owe Daisy anything. The scandal included rumors, accusations of alleged sexual harassment and even holding the businesswoman responsible if something happened to Mayeli and her children.

Mayeli is a homewrecker Daisy claims that Mayeli has not paid her which caused a disagreement Lupillo’s ex had said that she was at peace with all her problems. Cabral was accused of being an opportunist and wanting to attract attention. Chisme No like accused Mayeli of wanting to steal the Elisa Beristain host’s husband. Mayali couldn’t take all the accusations and came out to defend herself at a press conference where she clarified what was happening in her life.

Mayeli threatens to sue Daisy Cabral In a press conference, Mayeli said that everything Daisy said about her regarding the lawsuit is a lie. It was said she was bankrupt and had not payed money she owes. “Nobody has the right to say that I was bankrupt, I never have been, thanks goodbye.” In a video on TikTok she mentioned my name, I don’t know what the goal is to do this.” She added that they were leaking her address to scare her; this goes beyond a lawsuit.

Mayeli responds to Elisa “I have received too much hate from you in these three years and from people who believe the lies. I want to ask the media to stop at once.” She added that they even talked about her intimate parts, which disgusted her. She also attacked Chisme no Like: “They had never spoken of me in such a derogatory and disgusting way as they are doing on the Chisme no Like program.” She added that she will take legal action against the show. SEE VIDEO OF THE PRESS CONFERENCE HERE.