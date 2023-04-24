Mayeli Alonso lashes out at Juan Rivera and his wife: “She has no dignity”
Mayeli Alonso lashes out at Juan Rivera and his wife again. She criticizes Juan's wife Brenda for having no dignity. People agree with Mayeli.
Mayeli Alonso lashes out at Juan Rivera and his wife. Controversial influencer and businesswoman Mayeli Alonso is once again in the eye of the hurricane after she lashed out at Juan Rivera, her ex-brother-in-law. Mayeli was married to Lupillo Rivera for a few years and they have a daughter together.
However, Mayeli’s relationship with the Riveras has always been volatile, since they’ve been involved in public legal battles and mother of Lupillo’s daughter criticized Juan Rivera’s wife for having low self-esteem, among other things.
Mayeli could get into even more trouble after she lashed out again against Juan Rivera and his wife Brenda. This had already happened before and, according to what the influencer says, Juan Rivera was enraged by her statements.
“He was very upset, that I said that his wife had no dignity because she had endured many things. Everything, everything that woman endures. I told her, she has no dignity and low self-esteem because another woman who does what you did to her sends you to hell,” she began…
Mayeli explains her statements
In a TikTok live, Mayeli spoke out without worrying about the consequences. “That makes me think that the woman has no dignity, and he is upset that I say that.”
“And I saw what she say about me, I know that she will never be in these scandals, why? Because she will continue to have no dignity, she will continue like this throughout her life as long as she is with you and you will not let her express herself, because that woman literally does what he says,” said Mayeli.
Mayeli criticized Juan Rivera’s wife Brenda
In the comments of the video, shared by La Patrona on TikTok, most people agreed with Lupillo Rivera’s ex, saying that she was completely right, because Juan Rivera is “controlling”.
Brenda is compared with Doña Rosa
People compared Brenda to Doña Rosa, saying that both have endured many things. “It’s the pure truth.” “Mayeli, you’re a crack, you’re absolutely right.” “Brenda is another Doña Rosa.” “It’s the pure truth.” “Oh you say things like they are, little girl.”
“That’s right, submissive to death.” “The truth, and Brenda Doña Rosa enduring, that’s why she gets along well with her mother-in-law.” “It’s not dignity, it’s fear of her reactions, but she is in a paper cage and any movement breaks and she doesn’t know how to swim alone.” “Brenda is like Mrs. Rosa was in her marriage.” some commented.