Mayeli Alonso lashes out at Juan Rivera and his wife: “She has no dignity”

Mayeli Alonso lashes out at Juan Rivera and his wife again.

She criticizes Juan’s wife Brenda for having no dignity.

People agree with Mayeli.

Mayeli Alonso lashes out at Juan Rivera and his wife. Controversial influencer and businesswoman Mayeli Alonso is once again in the eye of the hurricane after she lashed out at Juan Rivera, her ex-brother-in-law. Mayeli was married to Lupillo Rivera for a few years and they have a daughter together.

However, Mayeli’s relationship with the Riveras has always been volatile, since they’ve been involved in public legal battles and mother of Lupillo’s daughter criticized Juan Rivera’s wife for having low self-esteem, among other things.

Mayeli could get into even more trouble after she lashed out again against Juan Rivera and his wife Brenda. This had already happened before and, according to what the influencer says, Juan Rivera was enraged by her statements.

“He was very upset, that I said that his wife had no dignity because she had endured many things. Everything, everything that woman endures. I told her, she has no dignity and low self-esteem because another woman who does what you did to her sends you to hell,” she began…