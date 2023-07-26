The assassination of Maurizio Gucci marked a turbulent era for the brand and the fashion world.

His ex-wife was the mastermind behind the plan to kill him.

Gucci’s children never forgave their father’s murderer.

The episode «The Black Widow of Fashion: The Gucci Case» tells the shocking story of Maurizio Gucci, the last heir of the Italian dynasty who led the prestigious luxury brand Gucci. This episode of «Pasión que Mata» explores the intricacies of the life of the fashion magnate, his family struggles, and the tragic crime that shocked the world.

The protagonist of this tragic tale is Patricia Reggiani, Maurizio’s ex-wife, who becomes the central figure of the plot and earns the nickname «The Black Widow of Fashion.» The story begins by presenting the origins of the Gucci brand as a small luxury luggage store founded by Guccio Gucci in 1921. Listen to the latest episode of «Pasión que Mata» by clicking here.

The company thrived rapidly and became a fashion empire with the involvement of Gucci’s children. Maurizio Gucci, the founder’s grandson, was one of the heirs and joined the family business from a young age. However, problems arose when the family became embroiled in internal disputes, rivalries, and financial scandals.

The narrative explores the passionate romance between Maurizio Gucci and Patricia Reggiani, a woman with dreams of belonging to Milan’s high society. Despite social and family differences, Maurizio and Patricia married and had two daughters. However, family tensions and Maurizio’s extravagant behavior led to their separation. Patricia felt scorned and betrayed by her ex-husband.