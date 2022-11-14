Mattis Haetta, legendary Eurovision Song Contest star, dies at 63

Mattis Haetta died after battling an illness.

He was a star of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The singer’s life is remembered.

Mattis Haetta dies: Nineteen-eighty Melodi Grand Prix winner and Norwegian Eurovision Song Contest representative, Mattis Hætta, has passed away from an illness at the age of 63. Mattis became an overnight star in Norway after winning the Melodi Grand Prix alongside Sverre Kjelsberg with the song Sámiid Ædnan.

He was remembered for being the first singer in Eurovision history to represent the Sámi culture as well as for his way of playing with traditional music. He will always be remembered in his homeland. At the 1980 Eurovision Song Contest in The Hague, the duo finished in 16th place.

The Sami culture

Mattis Haetta was active in the Sámi rights protest and was among the protesters for the Alta cause, a political conflict in which the Sámi people opposed the construction of a dam in the interior of Finnmark. The Sami live in Lapland, a region that stretches across northern Norway, Sweden, Finland, and the Kola Peninsula in northwestern Russia.

The protest resulted in a hunger strike and marks a significant point in Sámi history as it led to the establishment of the Sámi parliament. Sámiid Ædnan was created in connection with this case and is dedicated to the entire Sámi people, who suffered discrimination as an ethnic minority.