MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo dies.

The host passed away suddenly at only 46.

The new season of the show was set to start this week. MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo dies: A sudden death has impacted Australia. On Sunday May 1, MasterChef Australia presenter and judge Jock Zonfrillo died suddenly at only 46 years old. The news took many fans by surprise, as the food show judge was not known to have any health issues. According to various reports, his cause of death is unknown. What happened? Jock Zonfrillo was the host and a judge on MasterChef Australia. According to CNN, he passed away the night before the new season of the show was set to start. Few details are known about his death. Police performing a welfare check discovered him in a hotel room in Melbourne. Foul play is not suspected.

Jock’s plans for the new season of the show Zonfrillo joined the popular cooking show in 2019, and from there, he became one of the most beloved celebrities in Australia. For now the show is on hold. According to CNN, Jock had planned, together with British chef Jamie Oliver, to premiere the new season of MasterChef on Monday. Network 10 reported that this will be postponed.

The presenter’s dark past Following Jock’s sudden death, some heartbreaking details of the presenter and chef’s past have resurfaced. According to various reports he struggled with a heroin addiction in his youth. He discussed this in his book, Last Shot. However, these problems were in the past. “For years he balanced a career as a rising star amongst legendary chefs with a crippling drug addiction that took him down many dark paths,” the book’s description says.

Jock’s family is devastated Jock and his wife Lauren Fried had four children. His family released a statement on Facebook: “So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words.” “For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky. We implore you to please let us grieve privately as we find a way to navigate through this and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend.”