Massive layoffs at CNN en Español have been announced.

Many jobs in Atlanta and Miami will be moved to Mexico.

Is there more bad news on the horizon? Layoffs at CNN en Español! US subscription television channel CNN is moving most of its Spanish-language operations to Mexico’s capital. This means many employees in Atlanta and Miami will be losing their jobs. Although this is bad news for many, it means the network may be adding employees in Los Angeles and Mexico City. Layoffs at CNN en Español! According to Argentine host Javier Ceriani of Chisme no Like, CNN Human Resources has contacted several employees whose jobs are being eliminated or moved. «Yesterday, 30 employees of CNN en Español were fired,» said the host. «Many programs are cancelled, more people are going to be laid off.» This is due to a change in operations and scaling back live broadcasts.

CNN wants to make new content According to Variety, the objective of these changes is to reduce linear television content and create more content for younger viewers who favor mobile video. CNN and its corporate parent, Warner Bros. Discovery, have already scaled back operations, but the question of how to sustain CNN en Español under such conditions has been the subject of debate for some time. CNN en Español is seen around the world and is distributed in Argentina, Spain and Colombia, among other nations.

CNN en Español is going through major changes According to Variety, executives believe that focusing more on content for digital viewers will help the network remain relevant to a younger demographic than the traditional television audience. CNN has invested in new studio operations in Mexico City, just as it has done recently in Abu Dhabi. CNN en Español’s top executives are likely to remain in New York. According to, Semana they also want to open an office in Argentina.

They’ve informed the employees Employees have already been notified of these new changes. Vice President Cynthia Darr Hudson sent a memo about what is happening: “It will optimize our linear news production, shifting production to our Mexico City office and introducing new platform programming.» “We will also invest in CNNE’s digital platform, safeguarding CNNE’s newsgathering strength in the US and using our network-wide investments in content management to create a vastly improved digital user experience. This afternoon I informed the CNN en Español team about these changes, which will impact some of our colleagues.»