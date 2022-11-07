9 people shot outside a bar in Philadelphia.

Several people are in serious condition.

The shooter wasn’t deterred by heavy police presence. PHILADELPHIA SHOOTING: Authorities confirmed that a mass shooting outside a bar in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania left at least nine people injured. The shooters were not deterred by the heavy police presence in the area. The Philadelphia Police Department reported that at least nine people were injured in a mass shooting that took place on Saturday night outside a bar in a busy area of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mass shooting outside Philadelphia bar leaves at least 9 injured Officers responded to a mass shooting situation and upon arrival at the scene found at least nine adults shot. Two are in critical condition, while the other seven have been stabilized, police said. They were taken to Temple University Hospital. Deputy Commissioner John Stanford indicated that the incident occurred in the Kensington neighborhood just minutes before eleven at night (3:00 GMT on Sunday), according to EFE. He also said that at the time of the shooting the area was being heavily patrolled, especially since a narcotics team was working an operation on that block.

Shooters don’t even care that the police are nearby The officers heard the shots and immediately responded. “We have some brazen individuals in this city that don’t care. They don’t care how many police officers are out here and some of them don’t care in terms of how many people are out here,” Deputy Commissioner Stanford said. Stanford indicated that a black vehicle was parked in the middle of E. Allegheny Road just outside a bar and that around 10:45 p.m. several armed individuals got out of the car and began shooting at the crowd outside of the establishment.

At least 40 shots! Philadelphia police said the assailants fired at least 40 shots then got back into the black car and fled the scene, reported ABC News. “And then they disappeared,” Stanford said at the news conference early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the area of ​​Kensington and Allegheny avenues just before 11 p.m, said CBS News. For now, local authorities believe there were multiple shooters involved so they are looking for several suspects.

"Multiple Suspects" "Multiple suspects" got out of the car, Stanford said. The individuals "may have seen someone they wanted to shoot, got out of the vehicle and just started shooting at the group of people that were there," he added. Now they are working to establish a possible motive, reported CNN. Later, local media released aerial photos of the crime scene showing the large number of shell casings and evidence markers left along the street.The police also asked for help from the community. "We will try to collect video and hopefully we will be able to get additional information as well as video surveillance that can help us identify who was responsible for this," Stanford said. "This is an area that is always busy."