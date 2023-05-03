Four dead in latest mass shooting in California
The victims found over the weekend were three women and one man, authorities said Monday. No arrests have been made, although two people were being sought for questioning as “persons of interest,” said Lori Meza, a spokeswoman for the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
Mass shootings in 2023!
This is the 19th mass shooting in 2023, the highest number at this point in the year since at least 2006, according to a database maintained by Associated Press and USA Today in collaboration with Northeastern University. A mass murder is defined as the murder of four or more people other than the offender.
This year, there has been an average of one mass shooting a week. In one of the latest incidents, a 38-year-old man was still on the run Monday after killing five neighbors in a rural Texas town when he was told to stop shooting in his front yard at night when a baby was trying to sleep.
Tragedy in the desert
In Mojave, Kern County deputies responded Sunday night to a tip of a suspected shooting in the remote community and found the four victims with gunshot wounds to the upper body, county police said in a statement.
Authorities confirmed that three died at the scene, while the death of one of the women was certified at the hospital. The coroner’s office will release their identities after notifying next of kin.
The investigation begins
“Detectives are following all investigative leads to identify and arrest the suspect(s) responsible for this crime,” police said. At first, no other details were revealed as possible motives for the crime.
Mojave, with a population of 3,600, sits along a major rail route at the intersection of two state highways in the western Mojave Desert, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.