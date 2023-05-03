Another mass shooting, this time in California.

Mass shooting in California. Four people were found shot to death in an RV in a small town in the Mojave Desert, authorities say. It’s yet another case of the deadly gun violence plaguing the United States.

The victims found over the weekend were three women and one man, authorities said Monday. No arrests have been made, although two people were being sought for questioning as “persons of interest,” said Lori Meza, a spokeswoman for the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Mass shootings in 2023!

This is the 19th mass shooting in 2023, the highest number at this point in the year since at least 2006, according to a database maintained by Associated Press and USA Today in collaboration with Northeastern University. A mass murder is defined as the murder of four or more people other than the offender.

This year, there has been an average of one mass shooting a week. In one of the latest incidents, a 38-year-old man was still on the run Monday after killing five neighbors in a rural Texas town when he was told to stop shooting in his front yard at night when a baby was trying to sleep.