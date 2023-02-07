Model Mary Magdalene is left with an enormous ‘uniboob’.

One of the Canadian model’s 5,000 cc implants burst.

Social media users react.

Canadian model Mary Sebastian Pickles Magdalene, known simply as Mary Magdalene, rose to fame because in 2022 she reported that she had been expelled from a flight to Boston for wearing a very small top that barely covered her enormous breasts. Now she says that one of 5,000 cc implants burst.

According to Marca, the model, who is also very popular on OnlyFans, said that after one of her implants burst, she’s left with one giant ‘uniboob’. Naturally, social media went crazy.

Mary Magdalene makes a drastic decision

Mary Magdalene has made a drastic decision after the mishap. She’s going to have the implants removed and go back to her natural size. She’s planning to reverse some of the plastic surgeries she has undergone over the years. Better late than never, but will she be on time?

“My breasts and my ass… are so heavy that I no longer have ankles because my legs are always swollen,” said the young woman on some occasion. She has had surgery on her eyes, nose and lips, not to mention that she has had some liposuctions and fat transfers. Her butt implants nearly cost her her life.