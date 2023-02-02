Details of Martin Luther King Jr.’s autopsy

Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on April 4, 1968.

The activist died in a Tennessee hospital at about 7:05 p.m.

Find out what Martin Luther King’s autopsy report says.

Find out what Martin Luther King Jr.’s autopsy report says. MLK was one of the most important American activists of all time and author of the famous ‘I Have A Dream’ speech, whose message continues to resonate more than fifty years after his death.

On Thursday, April 4, 1968 King was assassinated while he was on the balcony of his room at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. He had traveled there as part of his Poor People’s Campaign. Find out what his autopsy report says.

Martin Luther King Jr.’s autopsy: The Anatomical examination

The Tennessee Department of Public Health was commissioned to perform the autopsy on Martin Luther King Jr. In the midst of the commotion caused by his death, the forensic doctors found the bullet caused injuries to both his body and face.

He suffered a fractured jaw, a laceration in the vertebral artery, in the jugular vein, in the subclavian artery and in the spinal cord, as well as an intrapulmonary hematoma. All of this caused his death, despite the efforts to revive him when he arrived at the hospital.