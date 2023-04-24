Martha Higareda’s sister is diagnosed with a painful disease (PHOTOS)

Martha Higareda’s sister is diagnosed with a painful disease.

Miriam Higareda has rheumatoid arthritis.

“It makes me sad,” says the No Manches Frida actress. Mexican actress Martha Higareda is considered one of the jewels of Mexico due to her stellar performances in films and TV series. She has become one of the most beloved stars in Mexico. The 39-year-old actress recently spoke exclusively to the Mexican show, Venga la Alegría. In addition to talking about her upcoming projects on the big screen, she also revealed sad news about her sister, with whom she is quite close. Martha Higareda’s sister has a painful disease Although Martha rarely opens up about private issues, the actress could not help but reveal news that has overwhelmed her and her family as they are going through a very difficult time. Martha said that her sister Miriam Higareda suffers from rheumatoid arthritis: “It is very hard, very hard. I don’t want to talk too much about it because, honestly, she makes me sad and also puts my sister in a very vulnerable situation,” she said according to Quien.

Martha prefers to let her sister Miriam Hagreda discuss her diagnosis Martha Higareda revealed that her sister Miriam has her entire family’s support. “This is the moment for her to celebrate that the film is a success, but well, obviously, my heart is always very close to living this type of thing. Well, very close to all the people who seem to be on this disease,” she said. However, the Amarte Duele star decided not to reveal many details without her sister. It should be noted that, according to Quien, Miriam will appear with her sister in an upcoming Netflix series.

Martha Higareda has advice for others with rheumatoid arthritis “I obviously ask a lot of respect for all the people who suffer from this. It is not my place to comment on it, my sister likes to be discreet, so that’s why you don’t see me commenting much, but, well, obviously, my heart is always with all the people who suffer from it,” she told Venga la Alegría. The beloved Mexican actress offered some advice to others suffering from rheumatoid arthritis. “Something that works very well is not eating oils, that is something that is super important and eating a completely vegan diet. I absolutely recommend it because that way one begins to see how things are reversed,” she said.

Martha Higareda shows off her pole dancing skills Recently, Higareda showed off the pole dancing she learned working on Fuga de Reinas. She shared some of her pole dancing routine on Instagram. “Many people ask me if I used double for the club scenes in Fuga de Reinas. Here is a taste of my training,” wrote the Mexican actress on Instagram, where her video got more than 200,000 likes.