On Wednesday, February 1, sad news left the world of music in mourning. Venezuelan singer Marlene Arias died. She was a back-up singer for José Luis Rodríguez, better known as ‘El Puma’.
Marlene Estefanía Arias was also a back-up singer for Trino Mora, Carlos Morean and Mirla Castellanos. In 1978, she was part of the group Los Tigres, who are remembered for the songs Hoy al recordar una década and El color de tu mirada. Three years later, Marlene went solo.
Arias established her solo career when she was 27 years old, debuting with the song Ámame. Before going solo, Marlene Arias was a back-up singer for Mirla Castellanos, José Luis Rodríguez and Trino Mora. She’s said to have retired from music for love.
She was recognized worldwide for erotically charged ballads. Two days after announcing her tragic death at 67, how she died has been revealed. Marlene Arias died in Miami.
It has recently been reported that Marlene Arias died in Miami after suffering from kidney failure, which was caused by diabetes. The Venezuelan singer achieved success thanks to her song Ámame, which was released in 1982.
The former back-up singer for El Puma was born in Puerto Ordaz in 1955. She had the opportunity to train at the Loyola Gumilla College and graduated in 1974, according to Correo del Caroni.
She was a back-up singer for great artists like El Puma
At just 19, she rose to fame as a member of Los Tigres with the Top-Hits label. Marlene sang on albums like Rayando Las Paredes, Navidad con las estrellas, Hoy al recordar una década and Marlene con Los Tigres.
Subsequently, she went solo and released the single Ámame from her album Marlene released in 1982 under the Sono-rodven label. No notas que estoy temblando was another single off the album.
Arias retired from music at 27, at the height of her career
Marlene Arias decided to retire from music even though she was just 27 years old and was achieving success. She didn’t even show up for the release of her album. According to, Correo del Caroni, the singer only provided previously recorded photos and videos.
The Venezuelan singer along with Karina, Yordano, Daikirí, Ilan Chester, Franco De Vita, Melissa and Guillermo Dávila, was considered one of the most outstanding artists of the 80’s.