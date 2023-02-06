Venezuelan singer Marlene Arias has died.

She’s known for being a back-up singer for El Puma and for her single, Ámame.

Marlene Arias’ cause of death is revealed.

On Wednesday, February 1, sad news left the world of music in mourning. Venezuelan singer Marlene Arias died. She was a back-up singer for José Luis Rodríguez, better known as ‘El Puma’.

Marlene Estefanía Arias was also a back-up singer for Trino Mora, Carlos Morean and Mirla Castellanos. In 1978, she was part of the group Los Tigres, who are remembered for the songs Hoy al recordar una década and El color de tu mirada. Three years later, Marlene went solo.

Venezuelan singer Marlene Arias dies

Arias established her solo career when she was 27 years old, debuting with the song Ámame. Before going solo, Marlene Arias was a back-up singer for Mirla Castellanos, José Luis Rodríguez and Trino Mora. She’s said to have retired from music for love.

She was recognized worldwide for erotically charged ballads. Two days after announcing her tragic death at 67, how she died has been revealed. Marlene Arias died in Miami.