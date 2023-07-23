Maripily Rivera wears lacy lingerie and shows off her abs of steel
Maripily Rivera shows off her abs of steel in lacy lingerie. The Puerto Rican model turned up the heat on social media in a post.
Maripily Rivera shows off her abs of steel
Maripily Rivera is the mother of two children who are the light of her life and the reason why she works so hard to get ahead . She never expected that her health would be affected as she is very disciplined with diet and exercise.
Recently, Maripily showed of her assets in a lacy red thong. The Puerto Rican model is a lover of sports, personal care, health and glamor and her toned body shows it.
The Puerto Rican model leaves little to the imagination
La Lengua posted a titillating video of Mariply on Instagram, which showed off the fruits of her labor and her incredibly toned physique.
In the video, she’s lying on a table as another woman massages her abs of steel. Maripily’s body is covered in oil and little else.
Maripily Rivera shows off her abs in lacy lingerie
The video shows her shapely legs and her toned abs as she covers her breasts with her hands during what is known as madero therapy, a non-surgical way to remove fat.
All she’s wearing is a strappy, lacy thong in a striking red color. Naturally internet users didn’t hesitate to comment.
Internet users weigh in
As expected, internet users didn’t hold back and the responses were mixed. «That looks more like surgeries than exercises.» «It already looks like a man.» «Very exaggerated and you don’t have to go out like that almost naked But hey, nowadays that’s what sells.»
«I don’t like it, it’s very exaggerated.» » Those who criticize already wish they had a great body of those.» «Great body, congratulations.» «Very well worked. Bella.» «Very well, feel like it, cool.»