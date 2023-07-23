Maripily Rivera wears lacy lingerie and shows off her abs of steel

Maripily Rivera shows off her abs of steel in lacy lingerie.

The Puerto Rican model turned up the heat on social media.

Maripily Rivera shows off her abs of steel

Maripily Rivera is the mother of two children who are the light of her life and the reason why she works so hard to get ahead . She never expected that her health would be affected as she is very disciplined with diet and exercise.

Recently, Maripily showed of her assets in a lacy red thong. The Puerto Rican model is a lover of sports, personal care, health and glamor and her toned body shows it.