Maribel Guardia’s husband speaks after Julián Figueroa’s death

Maribel Guardia’s husband Marco Chacón spoke to the press after Julián Figueroa’s death.

He says he’s devastated.

He couldn’t hold back his tears.

A tragedy struck the entertainment world in Mexico on Sunday April 10, with the death of Julián Figueroa. He was the son of Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian. Recently, Maribel’s husband, Marco Chacón, spoke for first time on the subject.

Marco was intercepted at the airport by paparazzi who asked him about what happened. Maribel’s husband said that he was devastated and couldn’t hold back his tears.

Maribel Guardia’s husband speaks to the press about Julián Figueroa’s death

Maribel’s husband began by saying that he still cannot believe what happened, stating that he didn’t sleep all night due to the tragedy. He said it was totally unexpected.

“Well, nothing guys, I’m very sorry for everyone, I’ve just landed, we’re shocked, we’re in shock, personally I still haven’t gotten my head around it, I didn’t sleep, I spent the whole night talking things on the phone with different people.”