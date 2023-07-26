Maribel Guardia announced she’s taking a break from her career.

The actress is still coping with the death of her son Julián.

What did Maribel say about her plans? Maribel Guardia has made it clear that she is still coping with the death of her son, but will continue to be strong for her grandson José Julián. The actress and singer has shared social media posts of the little boy looking happy with his beloved grandmother.

The day of Julián’s death On the night of April 9, young singer Julián Figueroa died suddenly. He was the son of Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian. Now, almost four months after that tragic incident, the actress has said she is taking time to rest and heal from her loss. Days after the death of her only son, Maribel Guardia returned to work on the play Lagunilla, Mi Barrio, in addition to being a presenter on Esto Ya Es Personal, which recently concluded its first season with 160 episodes.

Maribel Guardia says she’s taking a break from her career After the show ended, the soap opera actress gave an interview to Hoy Día where she shared that, after what she has experienced in recent months, she wants to take a break, although she ruled out stopping doing theater performances. The 64-year-old actress was dealt a hard blow and, although she has taken refuge in work, Maribel wants to take a temporary step back. This has surprised her fans, because although they know it is difficult, they did not want her to retire so soon.

What life has been like after losing her son “I want to rest a bit, I think I need some time. I mean, I’m going to continue in the theater but have a little time for myself, I already stopped exercising, in January I had surgery on my uterus, you know everything that has happened to me, but life is like that, » she said. «It is very hard. The first thing you want is not to get out of bed, you don’t want to do anything,» she admitted.

Maribel Guardia needs to take time to rest «But you have to recover from that, get up, thank God and continue. It is a huge challenge, but it is what I recommend to people who have gone through such great pain, that they have to continue living,» added Maribel. «It is not easy, admirable Maribel. God is with you to comfort your soul.» «Good choice,» were some comments left by the followers of the ex-beauty queen.