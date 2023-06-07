Maribel Guardia suffers yet another loss

Maribel Guarida has lost a good friend.

Who is she mourning now?

She can’t stop thinking about her late son Julian Figueroa.

Maribel Guardia has had a very difficult few weeks since her only son Julián Figueroa died. Still, she has tried to be strong for her grandson José Julián. She often shares photos and videos of him on social media.

Days after Julián passed away, the soap opera actress made it clear that she would not leave her grandson or her daughter-in-law alone. Recently, she shared that a good friend passed away shortly after her son.

Maribel Guardia is shattered!

On Instagram, the Costa Rican actress shared a photograph of Ricardo Rocha, who recently passed away: «Have a good trip, dear Ricardo Rocha. Great journalist, communicator, excellent person. A gentleman in every sense of the word, we will miss you.»

She dedicated a post in particular to the Mexican journalist who passed away on June 4. His son was the one who broke this sad news which even affected Maribel Guardia.