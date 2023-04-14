Maribel Guardia is devastated by Julián Figueroa’s death.

Now the actress says her sister was diagnosed with cancer.

She thinks of her older sister as her ‘mom’. Maribel Guardia spoke to the media after spending days mourning her son Julián Figueroa, who would have celebrated his birthday in a month. He leaves behind his 5-year-old son José Julián and his wife Imelda Garza, who are also devastated… Now Joan Sebastian’s ex has to deal with more bad news. Maribel Guardia has always been one of the most beloved Mexican celebrities. It’s unusual for her to be involved into any controversy or to share bad news about her private life and that of her loved ones… but yesterday she did just that. Maribel Guardia has another tragedy in her family Heartbroken by the death of her son Julián Figueroa, singer and actress Maribel Guardia thanked the media for the interest and support at such a difficult time. As the 10-minute interview progressed on the outskirts of her subdivision, she revealed details that few people knew. She said her sister in Costa Rica — whom she considers her mother because she raised her from the age of nine when they were orphaned — was diagnosed with cancer. She’s being treated and cared for in that country.

Julián Figueroa’s aunt has cancer Maribel Guardia rarely aired her personal life and until now it was unknown if she was close to her family in Costa Rica. Yesterday she told the media that her older sister, whom she considers her mom, is fighting cancer, something that very few people knew about the actress and singer. “My mom, I didn’t want to tell her until the next day, my brothers in Costa Rica went to tell her, they took a niece to give her a heart pill because you know that with cancer and the COVID that she contracted, and she’s undergoing chemotherapy, for her it was very hard, she was a second mother for Julián,” Maribel Guardia said.

Maribel is going through very hard times now because of her sick sister Maintaining her composure although at times she began to break down, Maribel Guardia spoke about her sister: “Whenever I was working, I took him (Julián) to the United States where I sang, she took care of him, we took him to Disney. We took him to the games and my mom was an essential part of his childhood and he loved his grandmother with all his soul,” she said. Little is known about what happened to Maribel Guardia’s sister since she lives in Costa Rica. Not much is known about her illness except that Maribel’s brothers are taking care of her.

Fans offer condolences to Maribel Guardia In the comments on the TikTok video of the interview with Maribel Guardia shared by La ChismeríaMx, people offered their condolences: “Without a doubt the death that has hurt me the most in the artistic world.” “She’s in shock.. She doesn’t believe what’s happening.. That is why she can speak in front of the cameras like this.” “I already know where Julián’s education and nobility came from.” “You can tell that she hasn’t gotten her head around it, the difficult part comes later.” More people stated: “Despite her enormous pain, she’s a lady. May God give her the strength she needs.” “When Maribel talks about her mother, who is she referring to? Because she said that she lost her mother when she was 9 years old.” “Her older sister, she calls her mother because she was the one who raised her.” “I’m impressed by her strength, even when going through the worst moment, she’s impeccable and with her usual warmth.”