Maribel Guardia resurfaces after her son’s death.

The actress breaks her silence.

“There is no greater pain than burying a child.”

Maribel Guardia resurfaces after her son’s death. On April 9, Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian’s son, Julián Figueroa, was found unresponsive at his home. The cause of his death still remains a mystery, since many don’t it was a heart attack.

Actress and singer Maribel Guardia stated that her son’s funeral would take place behind closed doors, and only his relatives and acquaintances would be allowed access. She shared this on social media.

MARIBEL GUARDIA RESURFACES AND SPEAKS TO THE PRESS

Now, after the wake, Maribel Guardia has spoken to the press: “I still think that is a dream, but today the flowers arrived, the truth is that the house is so beautiful, full of flowers with good energy… so much affection from people that I really did not expect it, that so many people sent me such beautiful things, that they said nice things to me, I appreciate it.”

The artist tearfully asked all the public who were watching to pray for her and for her son who passed away at the age of 27. “And I ask everyone who is watching me to pray a lot for my son and for us so that we can have courage,” she added.