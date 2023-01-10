Maribel Guardia surprises everyone by posing in lingerie

The Costa Rican beauty has surprised everyone.

At 63 Maribel Guardia poses in lingerie and looks amazing.

What is her secret?

Maribel Guardia continues to show that age is just a number because, at 63, she has an enviable figure and she doesn’t hesitate to show it off every chance she gets. The actress and singer has surprised her Instagram followers with a spicy photograph.

Every time she shows off her incredible body, people ask what her secret is for looking so young and healthy at over 60 years of age. Although Maribel has always said that she does not have “the formula for eternal youth”, everyone wants to know her routine.

Forever young Maribel

Maribel began her career as a model participating in the Miss Costa Rica pageant at the beginning of 1978, when she was 19. She won the title and, with it, the right to represent her native country that same year in the international Miss Universe pageant.

Maribel knows the true secret of immortality: maintaining a healthy life in which exercise plays an important role — at least that is what the Costa Rican beauty has said in multiple interviews. It’s also what she shows on social media. FILED UNDER: Maribel Guardia lingerie