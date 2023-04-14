Maribel Guardia pays tribute to her son Julián Figueroa in a video

Maribel Guardia pays tribute to her son Julián Figueroa.

She shares a video honoring his successes on Facebook.

It sparks pain and nostalgia among her followers.

Maribel Guardia pays tribute to her son. She shared a video on her official Facebook account honoring her son Julián Figueroa’s short life. It caused sensation among his fans who still cannot quite believe singer Joan Sebastian’s son’s sudden death at 27.

The actress wrote the following: “Something much of Julián in this short life. Thank you all for the expressions of affection from him. Fly high Julian; From here we celebrate your life. We love you.” The message touched many hearts.

MARIBEL GUARDIA PAYS TRIBUTE TO HER SON

In her first words in front of the cameras, the singer’s mother said that the entire Figueroa family, including the widow of her ex-husband and father of her son, singer-songwriter Joan Sebastian, came to her home. She also said that her family in Costa Rica is supporting her in this difficult time and thanked her husband, Marco Chacón, for helping her raise her son.

Guardia could not contain her tears and was embraced by her daughter-in-law, Imelda Garza Tuñón, the mother of Figueroa’s only child. “Thank God, this beautiful girl is now here, my precious daughter-in-law,” said Guardia. She pointed out that it will be her job to continue helping to raise her grandson and remembered Figueroa as a dedicated father.