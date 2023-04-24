Maribel Guardia and Imelda Garza burst into tears in the middle of mass

Details of Mexican singer Julián Figueroa’s mass revealed.

His mother and wife burst into tears.

There was a peaceful atmosphere.

Maribel Guardia and Imelda Garza break down in tears at the last mass dedicated to Mexican singer Julián Figueroa. This ceremony took place a couple of days ago at the actress’s house. She hosted the ceremony for her son’s loved ones, according to TV y Novelas.

Since the Mexican singer’s untimely death, the entertainment world has been plunged into sadness because he was beloved by the public as the son of Joan Sebastian and one of the most popular actresses in Mexico.

MARIBEL GUARDIA AND IMELDA GARZA SAY GOODBYE

Television host Daniel Bisogno shared what happened that day on Ventaneando, since he was invited by the family. He also said he was glad to be there because he was able to hug Maribel Guardia during this difficult time.

The entertainment news host said that when he arrived at the place he felt “a halo of peace due to the large number of crowns and floral arrangements that Maribel Guardia and Imelda Garza Tuñón have received.