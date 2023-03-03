Mariana Ochoa opens up about OV7.

The Mexican singer speaks exclusively to MundoNow.

OV7 begins its 30 AÑOS US tour this month OV7 is about to kick off their 30 AÑOS tour in the United States. One of the group’s most recognized members, Mariana Ochoa, speaks exclusively to MundoNow and reveals what few knew about her peers. The historic tour, which began with two full venues in Monterrey last year, will begin its tour of the United States on March 2 in San Antonio, Texas. They will visit 12 cities including Houston, Los Angeles and Chicago, before ending on March 26 in New York. Mariana Ochoa of OV7: Tell me about this process and how you are enjoying it. “Well, at first it was very frustrating because the 30 AÑOS tour, we started rehearsing in 2020 and well, the pandemic hit us all. And the last thing that reopened due to the density of people involved were the massive events and therefore the concerts. So we had to wait two and a half years to be able to resume this celebration, this project.” “And finally last year, in September we started with this great tour that has continued to add new dates, new cities, with more national audiences and we are also very happy with our past ideas. We have visited the United States, but it’s the first time that we manage to be in 12 cities,” said Mariana.

With so many songs to choose from, how did you go about that selection process? OV7 continues to add to their successful career. A few weeks ago the group gave their 8th SOLD OUT show at the National Auditorium and added two more dates at the iconic venue as part of their 30 AÑOS tour. However, many wonder how they choose the right songs to animate the atmosphere in each performance. “It was very difficult because in the end we had to leave some songs out. However, they are included in moments where we change costumes, where the screens interact with the public… because we need those small spaces so that we don’t have only one costume throughout the show. And give a shape and a color to this show.”

Tell me about Quédate In the midst of the successful tour where they celebrate 30 years of performing together, which has sold out eight shows at the National Auditorium in Mexico City, OV7 released Quédate, their first new single in 10 years. The Mexican singer talks about this new song. “Very happy because it has been almost ten years of not releasing new music, I think that time helped us because during these ten years urban, reggaeton, has been very strong on the radio, on social media and time has returned to pop. Then, without having to change our style, simply looking for a much more current pop style. Now, with these songs that we recorded, the first one is Quédate. We have achieved a new OV7 sound without sacrificing our style.”

How have you managed to solve those disagreements that at some point, like every family, you tend to have? “We are a family, we have been together for 30 years. We have lasted more than several marriages and, like good siblings, sometimes we say things that hurt us or that “even if it’s true, you didn’t say it nicely to me”, or this got out of hand and the whole world found out and then the world begins to criticize everything and give its opinion.” “And sometimes when they don’t know the root of the problem, no, which amplifies the problem… not because they attack you, they tell you, they hurt you more, like a good family, we have known how to sit down to talk about things, to forgive, to reach an understanding.This is the most important thing in any relationship. So the good thing is that in this group the number is odd, so since there are seven of us, well, no, no, we don’t all think the same.”