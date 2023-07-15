Mariana Levy’s son reveals that his father doesn’t support him

Mariana Levy’s son says his father doesn’t support him.

He has a lot of financial problems.

What is doing to get ahead?

José Emilio Fernández Levy, the youngest son of Mariana Levy and grandson of the late Talina Fernández, stated that his half-sister’s father has been more supportive of him during his financial difficulties than his own father. He also opened up about how he’s getting by.

In addition to shedding light on the ongoing family conflict surrounding Talina’s inheritance, José Emilio revealed that his father, José María Fernández, or ‘El Pirru’, seems to have responded by excluding him from the family time he spends with his other children.

Talina’s inheritance!

Throughout her career, Talina Fernández was a prominent figure on Mexican television and appeared on various programs, including the popular morning show Hoy. As one of the first hosts of the show, her contributions were significant. In honor of her legacy, the current hosts of Hoy organized a tribute to commemorate her.

However, some viewers expressed their dissatisfaction on social media, criticizing the hosts for not providing assistance to Talina when she sought employment. Talina Fernández was beloved by the public.