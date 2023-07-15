Mariana Levy’s son reveals that his father doesn’t support him
José Emilio Fernández Levy, the youngest son of Mariana Levy and grandson of the late Talina Fernández, stated that his half-sister’s father has been more supportive of him during his financial difficulties than his own father. He also opened up about how he’s getting by.
In addition to shedding light on the ongoing family conflict surrounding Talina’s inheritance, José Emilio revealed that his father, José María Fernández, or ‘El Pirru’, seems to have responded by excluding him from the family time he spends with his other children.
Talina’s inheritance!
Throughout her career, Talina Fernández was a prominent figure on Mexican television and appeared on various programs, including the popular morning show Hoy. As one of the first hosts of the show, her contributions were significant. In honor of her legacy, the current hosts of Hoy organized a tribute to commemorate her.
However, some viewers expressed their dissatisfaction on social media, criticizing the hosts for not providing assistance to Talina when she sought employment. Talina Fernández was beloved by the public.
Does Mariana Levy’s son want to see his father in jail?
José María Fernández has reportedly excluded his son José Emilio Levy from the family time he spends with his other children, following allegations that the young man wishes to see his father in jail. Talina Fernández’s family is currently facing challenging times.
In an interview with Ventaneando on Tuesday, July 11, José Emilio Levy opened up about their difficult family dynamics, sharing candid revelations about the ongoing situation.
His half-sister’s father helps him
José Emilio Levy expressed his gratitude towards the father of his half-sister María for providing him with significant support during a challenging time. He acknowledged that his sister’s father has shown great kindness towards him and his blood relatives.
«They have helped me with everything. His wife invites me to have meals at their place, I go there to do my laundry, and I spend time with my little siblings, who are María’s siblings but whom I consider as my own. I have developed a strong bond with them, and they have been a tremendous support for me,» shared José Emilio during his appearance on Ventaneando.
José Emilio Levy is hurt by his father
When asked about his surprising relationship with his sister’s father, José Emilio Fernández expressed and gratitude, saying: «I never, ever imagined that we would have a relationship. I have come to realize that he truly loves and supports me unconditionally, and I am deeply thankful to him.»
Regarding his father’s legal situation, José Emilio shared that it saddens him to acknowledge that his father’s presence in his life has not been beneficial. He stated, «It pains me greatly to admit that my father is not having a positive impact on me. It hurts my heart. But as you grow up, you begin to realize certain things.»