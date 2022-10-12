Mariana Levy’s ashes are scattered in the forest
Talina Fernández takes her daughter's ashes to another place. Mariana Levy passed away almost 20 years ago.
- Talina Fernández takes her daughter’s ashes to another place.
- Mariana Levy passed away almost 20 years ago.
Almost two decades have passed since actress Mariana Levy, daughter of Talina Fernandez and Gerardo Levy, passed away on April 29, 2005. Her mother decided to scatter some of her ashes in an emotional moment that she shared with her boyfriend José Manuel Fernández, her children Coco and Pato Levy.
The MasterChef contestant showed images of the ritual in memory of her daughter. On the way they placed quartz, angel pendants, a butterfly and a heart. Likewise, she shared a photo of an advertisement that said “Strawberries with cream”, referring to Mariana’s musical group.
The tragic death of Mariana Levy
On April 29, 2005, around 1:00 pm, the actress and her husband, José María Fernández, along with their daughters, were in the Mexican capital, and were heading towards an amusement park to celebrate the Day of the Child, according to El Heraldo de México.
Everything was normal on the road, until they stopped at a traffic light located between Prado Sur and Montes Urales streets in the Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhood, when suddenly their daughters began to scream when they saw an armed man in a car that was following them. FILED UNDER: Ashes of Mariana Levy
She moved Mariana’s ashes
Talina Fernández had commented to Venga la Alegría that she would carry out a small ceremony in honor of her daughter: “Enough of being squeezed in a little box, that’s what I wanted to have when she died, but it is time for her to leave, to fly through the air together with the butterflies.”
Fernández shared a moving message for her daughter on her Instagram where she implied that she had scattered her ashes in a forest. Her followers did not hesitate to send messages of support to the Mexican journalist. FILED UNDER: Ashes of Mariana Levy
Talina Fernández scattered her daughter’s ashes in the forest
“Today, on a day not important due to some past event after more than 17 years, we went to the forest to leave a piece of what my Mariana was, it was beautiful and moving and I feel nothing but happiness to have been her mother,” wrote the 78-year-old host on Instagram.
In the photo you can see Talina Fernández leaning against a tree dressed in white. She posted a series of several photos where she appears with her boyfriend José Manuel Fernández, her children Coco and Pato Levy, and actress Sussan Taunton. FILED UNDER: Ashes of Mariana Levy