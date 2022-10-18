Mariana Levy’s ashes are scattered in the forest

Talina Fernández scatters her daughter’s ashes in a meaningful place.

Mariana Levy passed away almost 20 years ago.

Almost two decades have passed since actress Mariana Levy, daughter of Talina Fernandez and Gerardo Levy, passed away on April 29, 2005. Her mother decided to scatter some of her ashes in an emotional moment that she shared with her boyfriend José Manuel Fernández, her children Coco and Pato Levy.

The MasterChef contestant showed images of the ritual in memory of her daughter. On the way they placed quartz, angel pendants, a butterfly and a heart. Likewise, she shared a photo of an advertisement that said “Strawberries with cream”, referring to Mariana’s musical group.

Mariana Levy’s tragic death

On April 29, 2005, around 1:00 pm, the actress and her husband, José María Fernández, along with their daughters, were in the Mexican capital, and were heading towards an amusement park to celebrate the Day of the Child, according to El Heraldo de México.

Everything was normal on the road, until they stopped at a traffic light located between Prado Sur and Montes Urales streets in the Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhood, when suddenly their daughters began to scream when they saw an armed man in a car that was following them.