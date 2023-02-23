Óscar Jiménez’s wife Mariana Echeverria’s sexiest bikini photos
Mariana Echeverria has an incredible figure. She is married to Mexican goalkeeper Óscar Jiménez. See her sexiest bikini photos.
Mexican actress and host Mariana Echeverria is not only recognized for her impressive talent and her famous husband. She also stands out for her incredible beauty. On this occasion, we have some of Óscar Jiménez’s wife’s sexiest bikini photos.
According to El Futbolero her full name is Fanny Mariana Echeverria Osnaya. She is distinguished for being a comedian, host and Mexican theater and television actress. She is also know for appearing on Televisa programs such as Se Vale, Guerra de Chistes and Me Caigo de Risa.
Born in June 1984 in Mexico City, Mariana was a women’s soccer player before entering show business, which is why she is passionate about sports. Coincidentally, her husband, and the father of her only child, is one of the most recognized soccer players in Mexico.
The soccer player says the two met on social media they became friends and wound up marrying in 2019. Later they had one child.
She’s proud of her body
Without a doubt, the Mexican beauty has managed to make footballer Óscar Jiménez fall in love with her personality, charisma and intelligence. Of course, her gorgeous looks don’t hurt.
In this Instagram post Mariana Echeverria shows off how comfortable she is with her body. Being a young mother, she works hard to look this good.
The Mexican beauty proves you can be a sexy mom
Likewise, she does not hesitate to show you can be a sexy mom She even delights her followers with photographs in swimsuits that highlight her spectacular figure while she’s on vacation.
She also shares beauty tips with her followers: “Do you want to be a good mom? Take care of yourself: run, cry, smile, kiss, go to the spa, go out with your friends, take a long nap, DO ANYTHING TO RENEW YOURSELF, your family needs you well and happy.”
Mariana Echeverria’s sexy swimsuits show off her figure
Mariana Echeverria also shares sensual moments with her husband where they enjoy getaways to revive the flame of love. She never misses an opportunity to put on a bikini!
As in this post where she shared her anniversary celebration with Óscar Jiménez wearing a sexy black bikini.
Mariana Echeverria shows off her toned physique
A few weeks ago, the beautiful Mexican actress showed why she is so admired. On her last trip to Las Vegas she showed off her toned physique.
Mariana stands out for always complementing her swimsuits with trendy accessories that completely elevate her look. She favors big hats, designer sunglasses, seasonal bags and colorful sarongs or kimonos.