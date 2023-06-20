Mary Boquitas announces the second season of her En Boca Cerrada podcast.

The first season was a massive success.

«It was like living it all over again.»

María Raquenel, also known as Mary Boquitas, speaks exclusively to MundoNow about her successful podcast. She is set to release the second season of the wildly popular En Boca Cerrada podcast.

En Boca Cerrada is an intimate and revealing podcast in which María Raquenel Portillo, now known as Mary Boquitas, shares in detail her experiences in one of the biggest show business scandals in Mexico: the Trevi-Andrade case. Through her own words, she will lead us by the hand through her life, from her dreams as a child artist to her struggle to survive in extreme situations.

PHOTO: MundoNow

The first season of the podcast was a huge success on all platforms, with numbers that not even María Raquenel herself could have imagined. «I was very afraid of all the stories that were circulating while I kept silent. Terrible things. This has been fantastic. I’m thankful for all those first places. I can only say thank you,” said María Raquenel.

In this second season, María Raquenel will once again embark on the mission of rewriting a story that has been told incorrectly for years. She will give us a unique and personal perspective, revealing new details about her life. Leaving preconceived ideas and judgments aside, Raquenel invites us on a journey through time, where we will be able to analyze the mind of the abuser and understand how the victims carried on while society viewed them as criminals.