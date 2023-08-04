María Celeste slams Governor DeSantis’ new Black history standards

María Celeste criticizes Ron DeSantis.

She slams the new Black history standards.

Florida has passed controversial education guidelines.

María Celeste lashes out at Ron DeSantis on social media over new education standards in Florida.

The journalist has expressed her dissatisfaction on her official Instagram account.

Ron DeSantis is requiring that schools teach the ‘positive’ aspects of slavery.

According to María Celeste, he aims to teach «that slavery benefited the slaves.»

María Celeste slams Ron DeSantis

María Celeste took to social media to criticize the Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis, who is running to be the Republican presidential candidate in 2024, has angered the journalist.

María Celeste was not pleased Florida’s new education guidelines.

She states that the governor aims to teach students «that slavery benefited the slaves.»