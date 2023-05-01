María Celeste Arrarás is in a relationship.

The Puerto Rican journalist is opens up about love.

The former Telemundo and Univisión host reveals her secrets.

Maria Celeste is in a relationship. The Puerto Rican journalist has one of the longest careers in television and, as if that were not enough, she is one of the most beloved by thousands of families who recognize her extraordinary work, even after her departure from Telemundo.

But that does not exempt her from going through extremely difficult times in her personal life. Recently María Celeste Arrarás opened up and opened her heart, revealing for the first time whether she has someone special in her life.

Does María Celeste Arrarás have a boyfriend?

Recently, the former Telemundo host decided to open her heart and confirm whether she is in a relationship in an intimate talk that the former Telemundo host had with Honduran journalist Neida Sandoval on her YouTube channel.

Although María Celeste is usually active in social media and in her personal blog, very little is known about her love life, which is why her recent statements have caused a stir online.