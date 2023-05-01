María Celeste Arrarás opens her heart and reveals she is in a relationship (VIDEO)
Maria Celeste is in a relationship. The Puerto Rican journalist has one of the longest careers in television and, as if that were not enough, she is one of the most beloved by thousands of families who recognize her extraordinary work, even after her departure from Telemundo.
But that does not exempt her from going through extremely difficult times in her personal life. Recently María Celeste Arrarás opened up and opened her heart, revealing for the first time whether she has someone special in her life.
Does María Celeste Arrarás have a boyfriend?
Recently, the former Telemundo host decided to open her heart and confirm whether she is in a relationship in an intimate talk that the former Telemundo host had with Honduran journalist Neida Sandoval on her YouTube channel.
Although María Celeste is usually active in social media and in her personal blog, very little is known about her love life, which is why her recent statements have caused a stir online.
“I’m a sweetie when I’m in love”
Sincere, direct, and with her characteristic charm, María Celeste had no problem talking about the subject of love, what it is like when she falls in love and most importantly, if she currently has a partner. “I have always been very lucky in love,” began the former Telemundo host.
“I am because, even when I have had failures in some relationships, I have never been closed to love… I am still a stupid schoolgirl and when I am in a relationship I am very genuine, very affectionate, even if I have a strong character, I am a sweetie when I am in love,” María Celeste told Neida Sandoval.
María Celeste reveals if she currently has a partner
“I have always felt that without love it is very difficult to be completely happy because loneliness is tremendous and we all want to be together, we are pets,” reflected the charismatic Puerto Rican host. Immediately after this came the million-dollar question: “No boyfriend?”
Immediately, María Celeste said, “Yes, there are always candidates out there. One in particular.” This was the short answer that she gave with her characteristic humor, making it clear there is a man in her life.