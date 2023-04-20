A mother demands justice! Marcus Joe Tapia was killed in a hit-and-run
Alicia Schinke’s soul is hungry for justice. Her son, Marcus Joe Tapia, killed in a hit-and-run while he was crossing the street. There have been no arrests yet and his case seems to have been forgotten.
The 29-year-old was passionate about music and longed to make a living as a rapper. That dream was violently ended when he was hit by a brown Jeep Liberty as he was crossing the street on Federal Boulevard, near 74th Avenue, in Colorado.
Marcus Joe Tapia is killed in a hit-and-run
The driver fled leaving behind his victim, who died on lying on a sidewalk, devastating his loved ones. That early morning of October 21, 2022, Marcus’s mother’s world was destroyed by the news.
“It is very difficult not to cry all day. It has been a very difficult time. This is the worst thing that has happened to my whole family,” Schinke repeats over and over again to the local media.
Police are looking for the person responsible
Five days after the collision, the Westminster Police Department said detectives recovered the Jeep Liberty and had identified a person of interest.
Officials reported at the time that the case remains under investigation. A reconstruction of the accident had to be done and the evidence presented to the district attorney.
“I just want justice”
Six months have passed and there are no answers for Marcus’s family. His mother can’t believe that there is someone so ruthless that he can continue on as if nothing happened.
“I just want justice, that’s all… I just want them to pay for what they did,” she tirelessly says to anyone who asks about her son’s case.