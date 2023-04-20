A mother demands justice! Marcus Joe Tapia was killed in a hit-and-run

A young Hispanic man was killed while crossing the street.

Marcus Joe Tapia was the victim of a hit-and-run in Colorado.

His mother is demanding justice.

Alicia Schinke’s soul is hungry for justice. Her son, Marcus Joe Tapia, killed in a hit-and-run while he was crossing the street. There have been no arrests yet and his case seems to have been forgotten.

The 29-year-old was passionate about music and longed to make a living as a rapper. That dream was violently ended when he was hit by a brown Jeep Liberty as he was crossing the street on Federal Boulevard, near 74th Avenue, in Colorado.

Marcus Joe Tapia is killed in a hit-and-run

The driver fled leaving behind his victim, who died on lying on a sidewalk, devastating his loved ones. That early morning of October 21, 2022, Marcus’s mother’s world was destroyed by the news.

“It is very difficult not to cry all day. It has been a very difficult time. This is the worst thing that has happened to my whole family,” Schinke repeats over and over again to the local media.