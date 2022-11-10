Marco Rubio, a cocktail of the American dream and political skill

Marco Rubio is the son of a Cuban immigrant.

He won his midterm election.

The Florida Senator beat his opponent.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio, 51, the son of humble Cubans who emigrated to the United States in 1956, succeeded Tuesday in his bid to continue representing Florida in the Senate. This time he had the help of his old rival, former president Donald Trump.

Rubio managed to win Tuesday’s midterm elections over Democrat Val Demings, who was the first woman to be chief of police in Orlando and was later elected to the Florida state Congress.

Marco Rubio’s life

Born in Miami, Rubio saw his political career take a leap in 2010, when he won an unexpected victory against then Governor Charlie Crist, who was running for governor in Florida this year but was defeated by Republican Ron DeSantis.

Supported by the ultra-conservative Tea Party, the Miami native won a seat in the Senate at the age of only 40 and will remain there for six more years after his victory today. With that background, he decided to try his luck running for president in 2016. However, he ran into Trump, who, true to his style, ridiculed him in the debates.