Marcelo Ebrard sends a powerful message to Ron DeSantis.

The Mexican foreign minister denounced the Florida governor.

He will meet with migrants in Florida to discuss immigration policies. Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, indicated that he will travel to Florida to meet with representatives of the Mexican community in that state to discuss the immigration policies that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently enacted. Based on DeSantis’ immigration policy and his announcement that he’s running for president, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, asked Mexicans not to vote for him. Likewise, he stressed his concern about the immigration laws that Florida has passed in recent days. MARCELO EBRARD IS WORKING TO STOP RON DESANTIS Shortly after it became known that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, is running for president in 2024, Mexico denounced his immigration policies. Therefore, the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, made an important decision. The Mexican foreign minister reported that he will meet with representatives of his country’s community in Florida to confront the anti-immigration positions of some members of the Republican party, especially Ron DeSantis, the EFE agency reported.

Why does Marcelo Ebrard want to meet migrants in Florida? The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) indicated that anti-immigrant positions and laws such as those of the state of Florida can generate a domino effect, reported the EFE agency. He pointed out that if they continue to allow Republican dominance to continue, they will make it a campaign issue. «If you allow the first domino to fall, then the 24 states that the Republicans govern will follow and it will be the theme of the campaign,» he explained, according to EFE. At the moment, Ebrard is working on the immigration situation and, of course, on the laws that could affect thousands of Hispanics in Florida.

«It’s based in racism» Ebrard denounced DeSantis’ policies in Florida, a state with a large population of Latin American immigrants. For now, the Mexican foreign minister stressed that it is not an act of political interventionism. «I cannot intervene in the internal process of the United States, but I am going to speak with American citizens. The basis of Mr. DeSantis’s law is racism, it is antagonistic to the Constitution of the United States, it is antagonistic to the Declaration of Independence itself,» Ebrard declared.

Don’t vote for DeSantis? This government meeting with Mexicans residing in the United States, many of whom are legal voters, occurred after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s recent statements. He asked the Latino community not to vote for DeSantis in the upcoming US presidential elections. reported EFE. «I hope the Hispanics of Florida wake up and don’t give him a vote,» said the Mexican leader during his morning press conference on Thursday, a day after the Florida governor announced that he was running for president.

What is DeSantis’ migration policy about? Law SB1718 not only punishes companies that employ undocumented workers with heavy fines, but also family members or other people who help them. It doesn’t recognize driver’s licenses issued by other states and forces hospitals to ask about the immigration status of a patient and report it to authorities. At the meeting, scheduled for June 30 and July 1, the Mexican government will address the matter with its compatriots, but Ebrard denied that it is an act of political intervention, EFE highlighted.