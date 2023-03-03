Marcelo Campos Pérez is mistakenly released from jail (PHOTOS)

Marcelo Campos Pérez was mistakenly released from a Texas jail.

He was serving 25 years for shooting his wife.

Campos Pérez is a violent criminal. Marcelo Campos Perez, a violent offender, was mistakenly released from the Harris County Jail in Houston, Texas. The authorities are asking the Hispanic community to help locate the 61-year-old fugitive who was convicted of shooting his wife. On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, Marcelo Campos Pérez, a Cuban immigrant, was released from jail in downtown Houston. The authorities in the Space City are already investigating the details of how the man, known for brutal violence, was accidentally released. Marcelo Campos Pérez was accidentally released from jail On February 20, 2023, Marcelo Campos Pérez, 61, was found guilty before Judge Andrea Bell of the Harris County 185th Criminal District Court of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to 25 years for shooting his wife. According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), he was waiting to be transferred to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) facility to serve his sentence when he was mistakenly released.

Authorities ask the Hispanic community for help The HCSO Internal Affairs Division has opened an investigation of all personnel in the chain of command within the jail to learn how the release occurred and whether it was because of negligence, an error or a crime. Fugitive Marcelo Campos Pérez was recaptured on Thursday. The HCSO asked the community to contact their office at 713.755.6055 or the non-profit organization Houston Crime Stoppers at 713.755.6055 with any information. All leads will remain anonymous and both institutions have Spanish-speaking staff.

Marcelo Campos Pérez shot his wife in a motel According to the arrest warrant for Marcelo Campos Pérez, consulted by MundoNow, his story began in a motel in Houston. At 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, February 28, 2021, 911 received a call about a shooting at the Palace Inn at 662 Harwin Drive. Officers from the Houston Police Department (HPD) were told that the shooter was a bald man and got the description of his car. His 29-year-old wife was badly wounded in one of the rooms.

His wife took several months to recover Detectives from the HPD Domestic Violence Division came to the scene and confirmed that Marcelo Campos Pérez had shot his wife in the motel room. No one else was injured in the shooting. Paramedics from the Houston Fire Department (HFD) rushed DM to a hospital for treatment after being shot by her violent husband Marcelo Campos Pérez. It took her several months to recover from her injuries.

Marcelo Campos Pérez has a history of violence According to Harris County criminal records, Marcelo Campos Pérez is no stranger to violent crime and trouble with the police. A confidential source revealed to MundoNow that he made his living as manager of the Chicas Locas club in southwest Houston. Marcelo Campos Pérez was arrested in May 2020 for hitting a man with a stick, causing serious injuries. That case is still open. In addition, in September 2018, he was investigated in relation to the homicide but he was not charged.