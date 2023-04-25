Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira could be headed for divorce
Singer Marc Anthony could be headed for divorce. Nadia Ferreira responds to the rumors with a message for her followers. What's going on with the couple?
A few months ago, singer Marc Anthony and model Nadia Ferreira got married despite criticism about their age difference. Some time after the big day, Nadia announced that she was pregnant, confirming rumors that had been swirling since her wedding day.
According to Chisme No Like’s Javier Ceriani, Marc Anthony was forced to marry Nadia Ferreira because she was pregnant and they aren’t really in love. He stated that the singer is only temporarily supporting her financially.
Do Marc Anthony and Nadia have problems?
In recent days, a rumor has been circulating that the Puerto Rican singer and the Paraguayan model are headed for divorce. Apparently, the couple agreed to separate, according to journalist Javier Ceriani.
The Argentine host said that the two are separated: “She’s in Miami, he’s elsewhere. He wants to get her out of the way, obviously they got married because she’s pregnant and he has no problem paying so much money until she finds another man.”
Marc and Nadia respond to the divorce rumors
The couple posted a selfie together on Marc Anthony’s Instagram where they are smiling and look happier than ever. The description says, “Hahahahaha.” “There you have the answer to those who say they are getting divorced,” said a follower.
“Remember that she had already been involved in a scandal because she was with a man about 45 years older than her and this man’s wife made a scandal in southern Latin America, in Paraguay,” Ceriani had said.
A psychic claimed Nadia and Marc Anthony would split
Dominican psychic, Veira Vidente, joined the discussion and suggested that the couple could soon split. According to her, the singer will be unfaithful to his young wife and they will break up
“Wow, my loves! Here I see that Nadia is going to be betrayed, she has the four of swords, three in front and one in the back, it’s very simple, Marc will be unfaithful to her with another woman with fair skin and dark blond hair,” she said.
He can’t forget JLo
Apparently, according to the tarot reader, Marc has not been able to forget his ex-wife Jennifer López: “It doesn’t matter which woman Marc is with, no one can fill the void left by Jennifer López,” she said.
For now, it’s only speculation, since neither of them has confirmed or denied the rumors. In fact, the last post that Nadia shared with her husband was on March 27.