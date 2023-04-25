Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira could be headed for divorce

Singer Marc Anthony could be headed for divorce.

Nadia Ferreira responds to the rumors with a message for her followers.

What’s going on with the couple?

A few months ago, singer Marc Anthony and model Nadia Ferreira got married despite criticism about their age difference. Some time after the big day, Nadia announced that she was pregnant, confirming rumors that had been swirling since her wedding day.

According to Chisme No Like’s Javier Ceriani, Marc Anthony was forced to marry Nadia Ferreira because she was pregnant and they aren’t really in love. He stated that the singer is only temporarily supporting her financially.

Do Marc Anthony and Nadia have problems?

In recent days, a rumor has been circulating that the Puerto Rican singer and the Paraguayan model are headed for divorce. Apparently, the couple agreed to separate, according to journalist Javier Ceriani.

The Argentine host said that the two are separated: “She’s in Miami, he’s elsewhere. He wants to get her out of the way, obviously they got married because she’s pregnant and he has no problem paying so much money until she finds another man.”