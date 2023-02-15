Marc Anthony’s wife confirms that they are expecting a baby

Nadia Ferreira recently married Marc Anthony.

On Valentine’s Day Marc Anthony and his new wife, model Nadia Ferreira, announced on Instagram that they are expecting a baby.

What better way to celebrate their love than to share their happy news with the world? This confirms suspicions that Nadia was hiding a baby bump under her wedding dress.

On Instagram, Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony celebrated Valentines Day by announcing to all their followers that a new member of the family is on the way, showing off Nadia’s tummy.

In the photo you can see the model’s baby bump as she holds Marc Anthony’s hand. Some time ago people began speculating that Nadia was pregnant and today they made it official.