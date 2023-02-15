Marc Anthony’s wife confirms that they are expecting a baby
Nadia Ferreira recently married Marc Anthony. The Paraguayan model is expecting a baby with the singer. They shared the happy news on social media.
On Valentine’s Day Marc Anthony and his new wife, model Nadia Ferreira, announced on Instagram that they are expecting a baby.
What better way to celebrate their love than to share their happy news with the world? This confirms suspicions that Nadia was hiding a baby bump under her wedding dress.
Nadia Ferreira is expecting a baby
On Instagram, Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony celebrated Valentines Day by announcing to all their followers that a new member of the family is on the way, showing off Nadia’s tummy.
In the photo you can see the model’s baby bump as she holds Marc Anthony’s hand. Some time ago people began speculating that Nadia was pregnant and today they made it official.
Nadia Ferreira hid her bump at Marc Anthony’s last concert
According to La Nación, Nadia accompanied her husband Marc Anthony to his recent concert in New Jersey where the she drew attention for covering her midsection with a red blazer .
Internet users shared their theories, speculating that the 23-year-old model could be pregnant, she was four months along and that she’s having a boy.
Fans react to the news
Nadia’s Instagram post accumulated more than 500,000 “likes” and more than 9,000 comments in an hour. Her friends commented with heart emojis or congratulatory messages.
Fans, for their part, wished the couple a long and happy marriage. Many offered their congratulations for the new bundle of joy.