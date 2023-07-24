Marc Anthony introduces his new baby to David Beckham.

He’s only one month old.

The Puerto Rican singer shared the touching moment on Instagram.

Marc Anthony welcomed his son a month ago Nearly a month ago, singer Marc Anthony and supermodel Nadia Ferreira welcomed their new baby. Recently, the couple delighted their fans by sharing some adorable images of their much-anticipated new addition, making them one of the most spectacular couples of the moment. The joyous news of the baby’s arrival was confirmed on June 18 through heartwarming photos shared on their social media accounts. Now, another superstar has paid a visit to meet the couple’s precious little one. We’re here to reveal all the exciting details!

Marc Anthony introduced his baby to David Beckham Puerto Rican singer Marc Anthony shared a heartwarming moment on Instagram as he introduced his great friend, former soccer star David Beckham, to his new baby. In the touching photo, David is seen holding one of Marc’s baby’s legs while giving him a gentle kiss. The salsa star expressed his gratitude and joy with the following message: «Uncle David came to visit us. What a blessing.» The image quickly garnered a large number of likes on Instagram.

Nadia Ferreira’s shocking post-baby body A month after giving birth, Nadia Ferreira made her first public appearance at an event, causing a sensation on social media due to her impressive figure. The photograph was shared by Marc Anthony, who confirmed her attendance at the event to welcome Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi. In the picture, we can see former soccer player David Beckham, alongside Lio Messi and the salsa singer. However, it was the new mom who stole everyone’s attention. She wore a light colored blouse with cargo pants and a dark cardigan. However, it was her stunning waistline that everyone noticed.

Marc Anthony’s seventh child This is the seventh child for Marc, 54, and the first for the former Miss Paraguay, 23. Marc and Nadia, who have known each other since 2022, exchanged vows on January 28 in an intimate yet luxurious ceremony at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida. The star-studded guest list included artists like Romeo Santos, Marco Antonio Solís, Daddy Yankee, Maluma, Prince Royce, Luis Fonsi, and even David and Victoria Beckham along with Salma Hayek. According to reports from Hola!, the wedding was a truly spectacular affair.