Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are humiliated on their wedding day
Marc Anthony finally married Nadia Ferreira. They didn't care about the age gap. The excess privacy of the event was criticized.
Despite the age gap between Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira, the stars decided to join their lives in marriage. On Saturday, January 28, the long-awaited wedding of the singer and the beautiful Paraguayan model took place.
What seemed to be a fairy tale was heavily criticized by internet users because there was a detail that they didn’t take into account. Since this relationship began, both have been criticized and Nadia was labeled “opportunistic”.
A luxury wedding!
The Puerto Rican singer and his 23-year-old girlfriend were married in a luxurious wedding that took place in a tony area of Miami. Numerous celebrities attended the long-awaited wedding and, of course, their families were present.
According to Hola, some of the celebrities who attended were: Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis and the Beckham family. It is said that David Beckham was Marc Anthony’s best man. In addition, Luis Fonsi, Lim Manuel Miranda, Daddy Yanke and Salma Hayek were also present. FILED UNDER: Marc Anthony marries Nadia Ferriera
Nadia’s incredible dress
Despite the security staff inside the event, the bride’s dress was caught by some curious cameras staking out the event. Nadia looked like a princess in her white dress covered in rhinestones that shone with great intensity. WATCH VIDEO HERE.
The dress had long sleeves made of a fine mesh covered with rhinestones. The veil seemed to have the right length and the skirt allowed her to walk comfortably. FILED UNDER: Marc Anthony marries Nadia Ferriera
A lot of security at Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s wedding
Marc Anthony and Nadia were criticized
“In 4 months they’ll get divorced! And they’ll come out saying “MY PEACE OF MIND IS PRICELESS.” “Why use the cover if we already saw her and she’s with her husband or was it because the wedding was sold and it’s exclusive.” “So much mystery to later separate,” people complained.
“Poor Marc, he got old and misplaced, he bought a Barbie 31 years younger, in a couple of years we will see the divorce.” Perhaps as the days go by, the couple will share photographs of their spectacular wedding.