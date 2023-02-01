Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are humiliated on their wedding day

Marc Anthony finally married Nadia Ferreira.

They didn’t care about the age gap.

The excess privacy of the event was criticized.

Despite the age gap between Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira, the stars decided to join their lives in marriage. On Saturday, January 28, the long-awaited wedding of the singer and the beautiful Paraguayan model took place.

What seemed to be a fairy tale was heavily criticized by internet users because there was a detail that they didn’t take into account. Since this relationship began, both have been criticized and Nadia was labeled “opportunistic”.

A luxury wedding!

The Puerto Rican singer and his 23-year-old girlfriend were married in a luxurious wedding that took place in a tony area of ​​Miami. Numerous celebrities attended the long-awaited wedding and, of course, their families were present.

According to Hola, some of the celebrities who attended were: Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis and the Beckham family. It is said that David Beckham was Marc Anthony's best man. In addition, Luis Fonsi, Lim Manuel Miranda, Daddy Yanke and Salma Hayek were also present.