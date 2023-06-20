Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira introduce their new baby
Everyone was surprised when Nadia Ferreira announced her pregnancy. Marc Anthony celebrates Father's Day.The happy couple introduced their new baby.
A few months ago, Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira had a lavish wedding. Days after this event, the model surprised everyone by announcing on social media that she was pregnant. Now the happy couple has another revelation.
Puerto Rican singer Marc Anthony and Paraguayan model Nadia Ferreira announced the birth of their baby on social media. So far they have not shared the gender, though there has been much speculation.
Marc Anthony’s seventh child is born
This is Marc’s seventh child, and the first for the former Miss Paraguay, who is 23. Marc and Nadia, who have known each other since 2022, swore their eternal love on January 28 in an intimate but luxurious ceremony at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida.
Celebs such as Romeo Santos, Marco Antonio Solís, Daddy Yankee, Maluma, Prince Royce, Luis Fonsi, David and Victoria Beckham and Salma Hayek attended the wedding. According to reports from Hola!, it was spectacular.
Nadia Ferreira introduces her new baby
Marc Anthony and his wife Nadia Ferreira’s baby came into the world on Sunday, which was also Father’s Day in many countries.
Marc Anthony shared the news on Instagram with a photograph of the baby, whose gender is unknown. «God’s timing is perfect, happy Father’s Day,» the singer posted in Spanish and English.
Who does the baby look like?
In the photo Marc is holding the baby whose face is obscured by a blanket. The photograph is black and white. However, Marc’s tattoos are very recognizable.
What can be seen is that the baby has abundant black hair, just like its mother. Everyone is eager to see which of the two the newborn will resemble more.
Celebs congratulate the new parents
Celebrities offered their congratulations in the comments. Carlos Rivera wrote: «Congratulations Marc. Blessings.» And more Instagram users left congratulatory comments.
«Congratulations dear ones.» «God’s timing is perfect Congratulations to this beautiful family for this great blessing.» «THE MOST AWAITED BABY IN PARAGUAY.» «Congratulations family!!!!!!!!!»