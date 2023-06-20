Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira introduce their new baby

Everyone was surprised when Nadia Ferreira announced her pregnancy.

Marc Anthony celebrates Father’s Day in style.

The happy couple introduced their new baby.

A few months ago, Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira had a lavish wedding. Days after this event, the model surprised everyone by announcing on social media that she was pregnant. Now the happy couple has another revelation.

Puerto Rican singer Marc Anthony and Paraguayan model Nadia Ferreira announced the birth of their baby on social media. So far they have not shared the gender, though there has been much speculation.

Marc Anthony’s seventh child is born

This is Marc’s seventh child, and the first for the former Miss Paraguay, who is 23. Marc and Nadia, who have known each other since 2022, swore their eternal love on January 28 in an intimate but luxurious ceremony at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida.

Celebs such as Romeo Santos, Marco Antonio Solís, Daddy Yankee, Maluma, Prince Royce, Luis Fonsi, David and Victoria Beckham and Salma Hayek attended the wedding. According to reports from Hola!, it was spectacular.